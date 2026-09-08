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Championship
team-logoBolton Wanderers
Toughsheet Community Stadium
team-logoWest Ham United
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How to watch today's Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United
Bolton Wanderers
West Ham United
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 6
Toughsheet Community Stadium

Today's game between Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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The match is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Football. You can sign up and stream the game through Sky Sports using the link below.

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Click here

West Ham United travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers in a Championship fixture that tells two very different stories heading into September.

Bolton sit 21st in the table and are in desperate need of a turnaround. Steven Schumacher's side have lost three of their last four league games, conceding eight goals in the process, and the pressure is mounting at the foot of the division.

West Ham, by contrast, are building momentum. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have won two of their last three Championship outings, putting seven goals past Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers in back-to-back victories.

The Hammers are in eighth place and appear to be finding their footing after a mixed start to the campaign. A win here would push them firmly into play-off contention.

Nuno has not been without his squad complications. Defender Jean-Clair Todibo departed on a season-long loan to RC Lens before the transfer window closed, having fallen out of favour at the London Stadium.

For Bolton, this is a must-win atmosphere even at this early stage. Three consecutive defeats have left them exposed at the bottom, and a home crowd that expects a response will be watching closely.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United live.

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How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Schumacher

Steven Schumacher takes charge of Bolton as they look to arrest a damaging run of results. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and the squad update will be refreshed closer to kick-off.

Nuno Espirito Santo names his West Ham side with no confirmed absentees listed at this stage. Full team news for the Hammers will be updated as information becomes available before the match.

Form

BOL

BOL - Form

PNE
W2-1
QPR
D0-0
LIN
L0-1
SHU
L3-2
MIL
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
WHU

WHU - Form

CHA
L1-2
SOU
W1-4
WAT
D1-1
WOL
W4-2
DER
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Bolton have taken one point from their last five Championship games, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 loss to Millwall, and they also fell 3-2 to Sheffield United earlier in the week. Schumacher's side have scored just three goals across those five matches while conceding nine.

West Ham's last five games across all competitions show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. They beat Derby County 3-0 on September 5 and followed that with a 4-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Their only Championship defeat in this run came against Charlton Athletic, and they scored ten goals across the five fixtures while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bolton WanderersDrawWest Ham United
4
0
1
Carabao Cup
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
3
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
FT
Premier League
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
3
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
0
FT
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
3
FT
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
2
FT
Premier League
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
3
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
FT
11Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Carabao Cup in September 2017, when West Ham won 3-0 at home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Bolton have won three and West Ham one, with one result going West Ham's way in cup competition. Bolton claimed 3-0 and 3-1 victories in Premier League meetings during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
532071+611
D
W
W
D
W
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
531185+310
W
D
W
L
W
3
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
531174+310
L
W
W
D
W
4
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
531197+210
W
W
W
D
L
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
531186+210
W
D
L
W
W
6
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
531167-110
L
D
W
W
W
7
MillwallMillwallMIL
5302108+29
W
L
L
W
W
8
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
5221117+48
W
W
D
L
D
9
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
52211310+38
D
L
W
W
D
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
514076+17
D
D
W
D
D
11
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
513164+26
D
W
L
D
D
12
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
52038806
W
L
W
L
L
13
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
520389-16
W
W
L
L
L
14
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
520378-16
W
L
L
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
513167-16
L
W
D
D
D
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
512267-15
L
D
L
W
D
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
512246-25
D
D
W
L
L
18
WatfordWatfordWAT
512246-25
L
L
D
D
W
19
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
5221116+54
D
D
W
W
L
20
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
5113510-54
L
W
L
D
L
21
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
511349-54
L
L
L
D
W
22
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
503269-33
L
L
D
D
D
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
5104510-53
W
L
L
L
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
5023612-62
L
D
L
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Bolton Wanderers currently sit in 21st place, while West Ham United are in eighth position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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