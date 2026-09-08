Championship - Game Week 6 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Toughsheet Community Stadium

Today's game between Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Football. You can sign up and stream the game through Sky Sports using the link below.

West Ham United travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers in a Championship fixture that tells two very different stories heading into September.

Bolton sit 21st in the table and are in desperate need of a turnaround. Steven Schumacher's side have lost three of their last four league games, conceding eight goals in the process, and the pressure is mounting at the foot of the division.

West Ham, by contrast, are building momentum. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have won two of their last three Championship outings, putting seven goals past Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers in back-to-back victories.

The Hammers are in eighth place and appear to be finding their footing after a mixed start to the campaign. A win here would push them firmly into play-off contention.

Nuno has not been without his squad complications. Defender Jean-Clair Todibo departed on a season-long loan to RC Lens before the transfer window closed, having fallen out of favour at the London Stadium.

For Bolton, this is a must-win atmosphere even at this early stage. Three consecutive defeats have left them exposed at the bottom, and a home crowd that expects a response will be watching closely.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United live.

How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Steven Schumacher takes charge of Bolton as they look to arrest a damaging run of results. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and the squad update will be refreshed closer to kick-off.

Nuno Espirito Santo names his West Ham side with no confirmed absentees listed at this stage. Full team news for the Hammers will be updated as information becomes available before the match.

Form

Bolton have taken one point from their last five Championship games, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 loss to Millwall, and they also fell 3-2 to Sheffield United earlier in the week. Schumacher's side have scored just three goals across those five matches while conceding nine.

West Ham's last five games across all competitions show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. They beat Derby County 3-0 on September 5 and followed that with a 4-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Their only Championship defeat in this run came against Charlton Athletic, and they scored ten goals across the five fixtures while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Carabao Cup in September 2017, when West Ham won 3-0 at home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Bolton have won three and West Ham one, with one result going West Ham's way in cup competition. Bolton claimed 3-0 and 3-1 victories in Premier League meetings during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.

Standings

In the Championship table, Bolton Wanderers currently sit in 21st place, while West Ham United are in eighth position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: