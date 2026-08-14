Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Toughsheet Community Stadium

The game between Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End will kick off at 12:30 on 15 Aug 2026.

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Bolton Wanderers vs Preston North End is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream option for this Championship fixture is listed below.

Bolton Wanderers host Preston North End at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton, with both clubs opening their Championship campaign in a Lancashire derby that carries genuine local weight.

Steven Schumacher's side come into this fixture with their pre-season work largely done, though a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last week served as a reminder that the competitive edge takes time to sharpen. Bolton showed enough in their summer friendlies to suggest they can be a threat in the second tier this season.

Preston arrive under Paul Heckingbottom with questions to answer. Their pre-season was rough, losing four successive friendlies before scraping through against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Heckingbottom will need a sharper performance from his squad here.

The Lancashire derby always carries an atmosphere that lifts the occasion beyond a routine league fixture. The Toughsheet Community Stadium is not a comfortable place for visiting sides, and Preston will need to be organised from the first whistle.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Preston North End with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bolton Wanderers manager Steven Schumacher has not confirmed his probable starting XI ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Paul Heckingbottom's Preston North End squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup released. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Bolton Wanderers picked up one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday, though they beat NAC Breda 1-0 in a pre-season friendly the week before. Bolton drew 1-1 with Fleetwood Town and 0-0 with Everton during pre-season, and opened their summer schedule with a 3-1 win at Oldham Athletic. They scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Preston's recent record makes for difficult reading. They won just once in five matches, beating Huddersfield Town on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 1-1 draw, but lost the other four. Those defeats included a 1-0 reverse against Stockport County, a 3-2 loss to Bradford City, a 1-0 defeat to Cambridge United, and a 3-2 loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Preston conceded eight goals across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 26, 2025, when Bolton beat Preston 2-0 at home. Before that, Preston won 1-0 at Bolton in a 2021 friendly. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Bolton have won twice, Preston once, and two matches ended level, with the sides sharing 11 goals across those five encounters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Preston North End today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: