Championship - Game Week 7 12 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Toughsheet Community Stadium

Today's game between Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Bolton Wanderers vs Cardiff City is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options for this Championship match are listed below.

Bolton Wanderers host Cardiff City at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in what is a bottom-half Championship fixture with both sides in desperate need of points.

Steven Schumacher's Bolton arrive at this game in alarming form. They have lost their last four matches in all competitions and have not won since a goalless draw with Queens Park Rangers in late August.

The goals have flowed against them. Bolton conceded ten goals across their last four defeats, including a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Millwall and a 3-2 loss to Sheffield United.

Cardiff are not in much better shape under Brian Barry-Murphy. The Bluebirds have taken just two points from their last four Championship outings and lost 2-0 at Portsmouth on September 5.

That Portsmouth match carried its own controversy off the ball. Defender Krystian Bielik was involved in a physical altercation with a teenage supporter during the game, an incident that has since prompted a police investigation.

Cardiff did draw 1-1 at Stoke City on September 8, which at least halted a run of three straight defeats. Three points here would represent a significant lift for either club sitting in the bottom half of the table.

For information on how to watch this Championship fixture live, see the broadcast details below.

How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Cardiff City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bolton have not confirmed their squad ahead of this fixture. Full injury and suspension details are expected to be made available closer to kick-off.

Cardiff City head coach Brian Barry-Murphy has also yet to release team news. Updates on the Bluebirds' squad will be added when confirmed.

Form

Bolton have lost their last four matches in the Championship, with their only positive result across five games being a 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers on August 22. They were beaten 2-3 by West Ham United in their most recent outing on September 8, and prior to that suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Millwall. Across five matches, Bolton have scored just two goals and conceded nine.

Cardiff have won none of their last five games, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Stoke City on September 8, which followed a 2-0 loss at Portsmouth and a 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers. Cardiff have scored seven goals across five matches but conceded eight, including a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United and a 1-2 League Cup exit against Norwich City.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 11, 2026, when Cardiff City beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 at home in League One. Bolton won the reverse fixture 1-0 at their own ground in October 2025, also in League One. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches on record, Cardiff have won three times to Bolton's one, with one match also going Bolton's way.

Standings

In the current Championship table, Bolton sit 21st while Cardiff are one place above them in 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Cardiff City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: