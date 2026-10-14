Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Aspmyra Stadion

Today's game between Bodoe/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund are listed below.





Borussia Dortmund travel to the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø for a Champions League fixture against Bodø/Glimt, a ground that has earned a fearsome reputation for visiting sides on European nights.

Niko Kovac's side arrive in Norway having recently committed his future to the club, signing a new contract until June 2029. That long-term stability reflects the progress Dortmund have made this season, though their last outing left a bitter taste.

Dortmund were two goals up against Werder Bremen with minutes remaining, only to concede twice and settle for a 2-2 draw. Kovac was blunt afterwards, saying his side had only themselves to blame. The manner of that late collapse will be fresh in the players' minds.

Bodø/Glimt, managed by Kjetil Knutsen, are a side capable of producing results on home soil, though their Champions League campaign has been difficult. A 5-0 defeat to Bayern Munich earlier in the group phase underlined the gap between themselves and Europe's elite.

The Norwegian side have shown better domestic form of late, winning their most recent Eliteserien fixture against Kristiansund. They will draw confidence from their home environment and the physical demands they can impose on visiting teams.

Dortmund carry quality in attack and will be eager to respond after the disappointment against Bremen. How Kovac sets his side up in the wake of that result will be worth watching.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live.

How to watch Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kjetil Knutsen's Bodø/Glimt are without Odin Luraas Bjoertuft, who is suspended for the fixture. The projected XI features Nikita Haikin in goal, with a back line of Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Villads Nielsen, and Fredrik Sjoevold. Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, and Joshua Kitolano are named in midfield, with Sondre Auklend, Andreas Helmersen, and Ole Blomberg expected to lead the attack.

For Dortmund, Emre Can is listed as injured and will not be available for Kovac. The away side's projected XI is led by Gregor Kobel in goal, with Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton, and Joane Gadou in defence alongside Joey Veerman. Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha are named in central midfield, with Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Karetsas, and Luca Reggiani supporting Serhou Guirassy up front. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Bodø/Glimt head into this fixture with a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Kristiansund in the Eliteserien, and they also recorded a 2-6 cup victory against Rana FK during this run. Their two defeats, however, tell a contrasting story: a 2-1 loss to Brann in the league and a heavy 5-0 reverse against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Glimt scored 11 goals and conceded 13.

Dortmund arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five outings. Their most recent result was the 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen, a match they led 2-0 before conceding twice late on. Prior to that, they beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 in the Bundesliga and defeated Villarreal 3-2 in the Champions League. Dortmund scored nine goals across those five fixtures and conceded four, with the Werder Bremen result accounting for two of those concessions in the closing stages.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two sides in the dataset came in the Champions League on December 10, 2025, when Borussia Dortmund hosted Bodø/Glimt and the match ended 2-2. That is the sole head-to-head record available, and it suggests both sides are capable of trading goals when they meet at this level.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Borussia Dortmund sit 11th, placing them firmly in the qualification places for the knockout rounds. Bodø/Glimt are down in 36th, a position that leaves them under real pressure and in need of points to stay in contention. That gap in the standings gives this fixture a different weight for each side: Dortmund can consolidate, while Glimt must win.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: