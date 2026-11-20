How to watch Blackpool vs Wigan Athletic with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League One - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Bloomfield Road

Blackpool host Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road in League One, with both sides sitting deep in the bottom half of the table and in need of points to separate themselves from the relegation zone.

Blackpool arrive into this fixture with just one win from their last five league matches. Steve Thompson's side lost 1-0 to AFC Wimbledon last time out, a result that continued a difficult run in the third tier.

Wigan, by contrast, come into this game with real momentum. Gary Caldwell's side beat Barnsley 2-1 in their most recent League One outing and have won three of their last five matches across all competitions.

The two clubs sit just one position apart in the standings, which adds a sharper edge to proceedings. For Blackpool, three points would provide a genuine lift; for Wigan, a win would consolidate their position and build on a positive recent run.

These sides know each other well, having met four times in League One alone over the past two seasons. The head-to-head record is tight, and neither team will take the other lightly.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Blackpool vs Wigan Athletic.

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