League One - Game Week 3 29 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Bloomfield Road

Today's game between Blackpool and Peterborough United will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 12:30.

Gemini

Blackpool vs Peterborough United is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream option for this League One fixture is listed below.

Blackpool host Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road in League One, with both sides looking to build on contrasting recent runs in the third tier.

Ian Evatt's side sit sixth in the table and will be eager to extend their domestic form in front of their home support. Back-to-back League One results have given Blackpool a solid platform early in the campaign.

Peterborough arrive in 13th place and will want to put a mixed start behind them. Luke Williams's squad showed their attacking potential with a thumping Carabao Cup win in midweek, and they will be looking to carry that confidence into league action.

These two clubs have met regularly in recent seasons, producing some high-scoring encounters. The head-to-head record gives Blackpool a slight edge at Bloomfield Road, though Peterborough have shown they are capable of results on the road.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this League One clash live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Blackpool vs Peterborough United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ian Evatt has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the game, and no injury or suspension information has been released by Blackpool at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Luke Williams is similarly yet to confirm his selection for Peterborough United, with no injury or suspension news currently available for the away side. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Blackpool head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 loss to Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup, though that followed a 2-1 League One win at Stockport County. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers before beating Grimsby Town 3-1 in the cup. Across those five games, Blackpool scored six goals and conceded seven.

Peterborough United carry a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match produced a 5-1 Carabao Cup thrashing of Watford, and they also beat Mansfield Town 2-1 in League One. They lost 2-0 to Bradford City in the league and were beaten 2-0 by West Brom in a pre-season friendly. Peterborough scored nine goals across those five matches, conceding five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Blackpool won 3-1 at Bloomfield Road in League One. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Blackpool have won three times to Peterborough's one, with one draw. Peterborough's sole win in that run came at home in October 2024, a 5-1 victory, while Blackpool won 2-1 at Peterborough in October 2025.

Standings

In the current League One table, Blackpool sit sixth while Peterborough United are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackpool vs Peterborough United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: