Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Bloomfield Road

Today's game between Blackpool and Lincoln City will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Blackpool vs Lincoln City is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream option for this Carabao Cup fixture is listed below.

Blackpool host Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road in the Carabao Cup, with Ian Evatt's side looking to extend a strong run of results against a Lincoln outfit still finding their footing in the Championship.

Blackpool arrive in good form. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a League One victory over Stockport County on August 22, underline the confidence running through Evatt's squad. The Tangerines also came through a Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby Town earlier this month, so cup football is not unfamiliar territory.

Lincoln City's situation is more complicated. Chris Cohen's side were promoted from League One and have stepped up to the Championship, but back-to-back defeats to Middlesbrough and Portsmouth in their opening two league games have made this a tricky start. The Imps did beat Derby County in the Carabao Cup in the previous round, which at least shows they can compete across competitions.

For Lincoln, this fixture arrives at a moment when momentum matters. Two heavy Championship defeats have taken some of the shine off their promotion, and Cohen will want a response from his players on the road.

Blackpool, by contrast, carry genuine belief into this tie. Their League One form has been sharp, and home advantage at Bloomfield Road gives Evatt's side a clear edge.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Blackpool vs Lincoln City, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Blackpool vs Lincoln City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Blackpool manager Ian Evatt has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lincoln City boss Chris Cohen is similarly yet to confirm his lineup. No injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the away squad, and the full picture of his available group will become clearer in the days leading up to the match.

Form

Blackpool head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 League One victory at Stockport County on August 22. Before that, the Tangerines drew 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers and beat Grimsby Town 1-3 in the Carabao Cup. Blackpool also won 0-1 at Reading and 1-0 against Leyton Orient in their final two League One fixtures of last season.

Lincoln City have won two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 Championship defeat to Portsmouth on August 22, following a 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough the week before. The Imps did beat Derby County 1-2 in the Carabao Cup on August 8 and recorded back-to-back League One wins to close last season, including a 4-3 victory over Wycombe Wanderers. Lincoln scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on February 28, 2026, when Lincoln City beat Blackpool 4-0 at the LNER Stadium in League One. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at Bloomfield Road in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lincoln have won twice and Blackpool twice, with one draw, and the most recent result represents Lincoln's biggest margin of victory in the sequence.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackpool vs Lincoln City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: