EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Bloomfield Road

Today's game between Blackpool and Aston Villa Academy will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 19:00.

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The match is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Blackpool host Aston Villa Academy at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Northern Group B.

Blackpool arrive at this fixture in mixed league form. The Tangerines were beaten 4-1 by Mansfield Town last weekend, a result that extended a difficult run in League One. Their most recent EFL Trophy outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Crewe Alexandra, a point that keeps them in contention in the group.

Prior to the Mansfield defeat, Blackpool picked up a 2-0 win over Milton Keynes Dons, showing they are capable of putting results together when the performance levels are right.

Aston Villa Academy come into this game with their own inconsistencies to iron out. Their most recent EFL Trophy appearance ended in a 4-1 defeat to Crewe Alexandra, though they have shown resilience in reserve football, drawing 2-2 with Middlesbrough Academy and 3-3 with Fulham Academy in recent weeks.

A win over Burnley Academy, where they kept a clean sheet, suggests there is defensive organisation in the group when the conditions suit them.

The two sides have met in this competition before, drawing 1-1 at Bloomfield Road in December 2024. Expect a competitive evening as both teams look to secure their place in the knockout rounds.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Blackpool vs Aston Villa Academy.

How to watch Blackpool vs Aston Villa Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. Full squad and injury information for Blackpool will be added closer to kick-off. The same applies to Aston Villa Academy, with no lineup or availability details currently available.

Form

Blackpool head into this game with a record of two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 loss to Mansfield Town in League One. Before that, they beat Milton Keynes Dons 2-0. Across those five games, Blackpool scored seven goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that can create chances but has struggled for defensive consistency.

Aston Villa Academy have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Burnley Academy in the Premier Reserve League. They were beaten 4-1 by Crewe Alexandra in their last EFL Trophy outing. Over the five-game run, the Academy side scored seven goals and conceded eight, with back-to-back draws of 2-2 and 3-3 highlighting a tendency for high-scoring encounters.

Head-to-Head Record

The only previous meeting in this dataset came in the EFL Trophy on 17 December 2024, when Blackpool and Aston Villa Academy drew 1-1 at Bloomfield Road. That single recorded fixture ended level, with one goal scored by each side.

Standings

Northern Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Wigan Athletic WIG 2 2 0 0 6 4 +2 6 W W 2 Crewe Alexandra CRE 2 1 1 0 6 3 +3 4 L W 3 Blackpool BLA 2 0 1 1 4 5 -1 2 W L 4 Aston Villa Academy AVA 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0 L L Qualification to next stage

In EFL Trophy Northern Group B, Blackpool currently sit third and Aston Villa Academy fourth. Both sides are chasing points to move up the standings and keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackpool vs Aston Villa Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: