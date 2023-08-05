Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn Rovers are set to enter their sixth straight season in the Championship as they begin their campaign against West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Rovers made positive strides and finished within a top six last season, only separated on goal difference in the end, while West Brom fell short of a play-off by three points.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's men signed out of their pre-season with a 3-2 loss against Girona at the weekend, whereas the Baggies ended their preparations with a 3-2 defeat to Bolton.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Ewood Park

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised in the UK. However, GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers team news

New signing Niall Ennis will have the huge responsibility of replacing Ben Brereton Diaz at the club, and the former's fitness level will be a telling factor there.

Meanwhile, the likes of Sam Gallagher and summer recruit Arnor Sigurdsson have been ruled out with knocks.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Kaminski; Rankin-Costello; Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Tronstad, Travis, Szmodics, Markanday; Dolan, Ennis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pears, Hilton Defenders: Hyam, Carter, Phillips, S. Wharton, Pickering, Brittain, Rankin-Costello Midfielders: Travis, Garrett, A. Wharton, Buckley, Tronstad, Szmodics, Dolan, Hedges, Markanday Forwards: Vale, Ennis, Leonard

West Brom team news

Having put the transfer speculations to rest, goalkeeper Alex Palmer is back after being left out for the trip to Horwich to face Bolton.

Brandon Thomas-Asante should be the preferred choice in attack, although competition from the duo of Josh Maja and Daryl Dike is bound to get evident as the season grows older.

However, Dike is currently sidelined for at least a few months after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery, while midfielder Adam Reach is out with a thigh problem.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt, Wallace, Swift, Phillips; Thomas-Asante.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Button Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Townsend, Pieters, Furlong, Gardner-Hickman, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Sarmiento, Wallace, Diangana, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Thomas-Asante

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 15, 2023 West Brom 1-1 Blackburn Championship Aug 14, 2022 Blackburn 2-1 West Brom Championship Feb 14, 2022 West Brom 0-0 Blackburn Championship Aug 21, 2021 Blackburn 1-2 West Brom Championship July 11, 2020 Blackburn 1-1 West Brom Championship

