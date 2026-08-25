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Carabao Cup
team-logoBlackburn Rovers
Ewood Park
team-logoSheffield United
Watch it on Sky Sports+
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How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United
Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield United
Carabao Cup

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Carabao Cup - Game Week 2
Ewood Park

Today's game between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

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Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United is available to watch on Sky Sports+. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Blackburn Rovers host Sheffield United at Ewood Park in the Carabao Cup, with Tony Mowbray's side looking to build on a positive start to the Championship season.

Blackburn arrive into this cup tie in decent shape. A 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on August 22 followed an earlier draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Mowbray's men already have a Carabao Cup win under their belts this season after beating Burton Albion on the road.

Sheffield United come to Lancashire carrying significant off-field uncertainty. The club are facing the prospect of a 12-point Championship deduction after the company used by their current owners to purchase the club was hit with a High Court winding-up order, with the EFL launching a full investigation into the matter.

On the pitch, Chris Wilder's side have been hard to beat. United have drawn their last two Championship fixtures, keeping clean sheets against Swansea City and Birmingham City, and they beat Mansfield Town 3-0 in the previous round of this competition.

With both clubs chasing progression in the cup, this is a fixture with genuine edge. Blackburn will back themselves at Ewood Park, while Wilder will see a run in this competition as an opportunity to generate some positive momentum amid the turbulence off it.

For details on how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United live, the TV channel and live stream information is below.

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How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United Probable lineups

Blackburn Rovers crest
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
Formation
Sheffield United crest
Sheffield United
SHU
Sheffield United crest
Sheffield United
SHU

Manager

  • T. Mowbray

Tony Mowbray has not confirmed a starting XI ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information has been reported for Blackburn Rovers. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chris Wilder is similarly yet to confirm his team selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed for Sheffield United at this stage. No projected XI has been released. Further squad news will be added when confirmed.

Form

BLB

BLB - Form

STR
W2-0
HUD
D1-1
BUR
W1-2
WOL
D2-2
MID
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SHU

SHU - Form

ROT
W0-2
BOC
D0-0
MAN
W0-3
BIR
D0-0
SWA
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Blackburn have won two, drawn two, and won one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Championship win over Middlesbrough on August 22, and before that they drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers. They also won their Carabao Cup first-round tie 2-1 at Burton Albion.

Sheffield United have won two and drawn three of their last five outings, keeping four clean sheets across those matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Championship draw with Swansea City on August 22, which followed a goalless draw with Birmingham City the week before. United beat Mansfield Town 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and have yet to concede a goal in competitive football this season.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Blackburn RoversDrawSheffield United
1
1
3
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
3
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
2
FT
FA Cup
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
2
FT
7Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5


The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 22, 2026, when Blackburn Rovers won 3-1 away at Sheffield United in the Championship. The reverse fixture in October 2025 produced an identical 3-1 scoreline, with Blackburn again winning at Bramall Lane. Across the last five meetings, Blackburn have won three, Sheffield United have won one, and one match has ended in a draw, with the Blades' sole win coming in an FA Cup tie in March 2023.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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