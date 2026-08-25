Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Ewood Park

Today's game between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

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Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United is available to watch on Sky Sports+. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Blackburn Rovers host Sheffield United at Ewood Park in the Carabao Cup, with Tony Mowbray's side looking to build on a positive start to the Championship season.

Blackburn arrive into this cup tie in decent shape. A 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on August 22 followed an earlier draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Mowbray's men already have a Carabao Cup win under their belts this season after beating Burton Albion on the road.

Sheffield United come to Lancashire carrying significant off-field uncertainty. The club are facing the prospect of a 12-point Championship deduction after the company used by their current owners to purchase the club was hit with a High Court winding-up order, with the EFL launching a full investigation into the matter.

On the pitch, Chris Wilder's side have been hard to beat. United have drawn their last two Championship fixtures, keeping clean sheets against Swansea City and Birmingham City, and they beat Mansfield Town 3-0 in the previous round of this competition.

With both clubs chasing progression in the cup, this is a fixture with genuine edge. Blackburn will back themselves at Ewood Park, while Wilder will see a run in this competition as an opportunity to generate some positive momentum amid the turbulence off it.

For details on how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United live, the TV channel and live stream information is below.

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tony Mowbray has not confirmed a starting XI ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information has been reported for Blackburn Rovers. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chris Wilder is similarly yet to confirm his team selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed for Sheffield United at this stage. No projected XI has been released. Further squad news will be added when confirmed.

Form

Blackburn have won two, drawn two, and won one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Championship win over Middlesbrough on August 22, and before that they drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers. They also won their Carabao Cup first-round tie 2-1 at Burton Albion.

Sheffield United have won two and drawn three of their last five outings, keeping four clean sheets across those matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Championship draw with Swansea City on August 22, which followed a goalless draw with Birmingham City the week before. United beat Mansfield Town 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and have yet to concede a goal in competitive football this season.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 22, 2026, when Blackburn Rovers won 3-1 away at Sheffield United in the Championship. The reverse fixture in October 2025 produced an identical 3-1 scoreline, with Blackburn again winning at Bramall Lane. Across the last five meetings, Blackburn have won three, Sheffield United have won one, and one match has ended in a draw, with the Blades' sole win coming in an FA Cup tie in March 2023.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: