Championship - Game Week 6 8 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Ewood Park

Today's game between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Blackburn Rovers host Sheffield United at Ewood Park in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both sides sitting in the lower half of the table.

Tony Mowbray's Rovers have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, picking up just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. Three defeats in that run will have put pressure on the squad heading into this home game.

Sheffield United arrive at Ewood Park off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Norwich City, a result that will have frustrated Chris Wilder after his side had shown signs of life with a win over Bolton Wanderers earlier in the same week.

These two clubs have met recently in the Carabao Cup, with the Blades winning 2-1 at Ewood Park in August. That result adds an extra edge to a league meeting between sides separated by just one place in the standings.

Both managers will be looking for a response. Mowbray needs a home performance to steady Rovers, while Wilder will want to bounce back quickly after the Norwich setback.

Read on below for full details on how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United, including TV channel, live stream and kick-off time.

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tony Mowbray's team news for Blackburn Rovers has not yet been confirmed, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United squad information is similarly unavailable at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and the projected XI will be updated as the fixture approaches.

Form

Blackburn Rovers head into this fixture with a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Preston North End, and they also fell to Queens Park Rangers 2-1 in the Championship. The sole victory in that run came against Middlesbrough, a 2-1 home win. Rovers have scored five goals across those five games while conceding seven.

Sheffield United's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Norwich City, though they beat Bolton Wanderers 3-2 just days before. The Blades drew 2-2 with Cardiff City and were held 0-0 by Swansea City in that period. United scored seven goals across the five matches but conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Carabao Cup on 25 August 2026, with Sheffield United winning 2-1 at Ewood Park. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Sheffield United have the stronger record, winning three times to Blackburn's one, with one draw. United have scored nine goals in those five meetings, while Blackburn have managed six.

Standings

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers are currently 16th and Sheffield United sit one place above them in 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: