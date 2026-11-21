How to watch Birmingham City Women vs Manchester United Women with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 07:00 ARMCO Arena

Birmingham City Women face Manchester United Women at ARMCO Arena in Solihull in a Women's Super League fixture that pits the league's bottom side against a team pushing for a top-four place.

Amy Merricks' Birmingham side are in desperate need of points. They sit 13th in the WSL table and have lost three of their last five matches, including a 4-1 defeat to London City Lionesses and a 1-4 reverse against Tottenham Hotspur.

Their most recent league outing brought no relief. Birmingham fell 1-0 to Aston Villa on November 15, a result that deepened their position at the foot of the table.

Manchester United arrive in far better shape. Eva Olid's side sit fourth in the WSL and have won three of their last five matches, including a 2-0 league win over Crystal Palace and a 2-1 WSL Cup victory against Everton.

United also claimed a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the WSL earlier this month, a result that underlines their form heading into this fixture.

The head-to-head record strongly favours the visitors, and United's recent consistency makes them clear favourites on paper.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham City Women vs Manchester United Women live.

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