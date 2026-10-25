WSL - Game Week 7 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 ARMCO Arena

Today's game between Birmingham City Women and Charlton Athletic will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Birmingham City Women vs Charlton Athletic is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Birmingham City Women host Charlton Athletic at ARMCO Arena in Solihull in a WSL fixture that brings together two sides sitting at the wrong end of the table.

Amy Merricks' Birmingham side have shown they can compete at this level, holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in their most recent league outing. That point came as a welcome boost after a 2-1 defeat to Everton earlier in October.

Charlton arrive in the West Midlands in difficult form. Karen Hills' side have lost three consecutive WSL matches, conceding nine goals in the process, including a heavy 5-1 reverse against Brighton.

The visitors did claim a 2-0 win over Bristol City in the WSL Cup on October 21, which will at least provide some confidence ahead of this trip.

Both clubs sit in the bottom two of the WSL standings, making this a fixture with genuine consequences for where the season goes from here.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Birmingham City Women vs Charlton Athletic live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Birmingham City Women vs Charlton Athletic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City Women are managed by Amy Merricks, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Charlton Athletic head coach Karen Hills also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Updates on probable lineups, injuries, and suspensions will be added as they become available.

Form

Birmingham City Women head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 5-0 victory over Durham Women in the WSL Cup on October 21. In the league, they drew 1-1 with Arsenal and 3-3 with Crystal Palace, though they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Everton in between. Across those five matches, Birmingham scored 12 goals and conceded 11.

Charlton Athletic's last five matches tell a more difficult story, with one win and four defeats. Their sole victory came against Bristol City in the WSL Cup, winning 2-0 on October 21. In league action, they lost 1-3 to Manchester United and 5-1 to Brighton, and also fell 3-0 to Crystal Palace in the cup. Charlton scored four goals and conceded 12 across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the WSL Cup on November 22, 2023, when Charlton Athletic won 1-0 at home. Prior to that, Birmingham City Women claimed a 1-0 victory over Charlton in the FA Cup on February 26, 2023. Across the two recorded meetings, each side has won once, with both matches decided by a single goal.

Standings

In the WSL table, Birmingham City Women currently sit 13th while Charlton Athletic are placed 14th, making this a direct meeting between the division's bottom two sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City Women vs Charlton Athletic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: