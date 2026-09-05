Championship - Game Week 5 6 Sept 2026 - 07:00 St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 6 Sept 2026, 12:00.

Gemini

This Championship derby is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Birmingham City host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Andrew's Knighthead Park in a West Midlands derby that carries real weight in the Championship table this September.

Chris Davies' side have made a steady if unspectacular start to the campaign, picking up points without ever threatening to cut loose. A win here would do plenty for their confidence and their standing in the division.

Wolves arrive in better shape. Cesar Peixoto's team sit fourth in the Championship and have shown genuine attacking threat in recent weeks, putting four past Stoke City in a 4-1 win just days before this fixture.

Birmingham are no pushovers at home, though. They beat Wrexham 2-1 on the road in late August, a result that left the Wrexham manager visibly frustrated with his side's defensive display. Blues will look to bring that same directness to their own ground.

The rivalry between these two clubs runs deep, and matches between them at St Andrew's have rarely lacked edge or incident. Both sets of supporters will be expecting full commitment from the first whistle.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship derby live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Birmingham City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City are managed by Chris Davies, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further squad news.

Wolves head into the derby under Cesar Peixoto, though team news from the away camp is equally sparse at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been confirmed. Further updates are expected in the days leading up to the match.

Form

Birmingham City have taken four points from their last four Championship matches, with one win, three draws, and one defeat across all competitions in their last five outings. Their most recent league outing ended 1-1 against Southampton, while their best result in that run was a 2-1 away win at Wrexham. The one blemish was a 6-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford, though that competition sits apart from their league form. Blues have scored five and conceded ten across their last five games in all competitions.

Wolves arrive with three wins from their last five matches, including that emphatic 4-1 victory over Stoke City. Their most recent game ended in a 4-2 Championship defeat to West Ham United, which interrupted a strong run of results. Peixoto's side have scored thirteen goals across their last five fixtures and shown they can hurt teams in open play, though that West Ham result shows they can be exposed defensively.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2018, when Wolves won 2-0 at Molineux in the Championship. Across the five previous encounters on record, Wolves hold the edge with three wins to Birmingham's one, with one match ending level. Birmingham's sole victory in that run came in February 2017, a 2-1 win at Molineux, while the only goalless draw came at Wolves' ground in March 2016.

Standings

Wolves sit fourth in the Championship table, placing them firmly in the early promotion conversation, while Birmingham are eighth, close enough to the top six to make this derby a meaningful measure of their ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: