Championship - Game Week 4 1 Sept 2026 - 15:00 St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham City and Southampton will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Birmingham City vs Southampton is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Birmingham City host Southampton at St Andrew's Knighthead Park in a Championship fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this early stage of the 2026-27 season.

Chris Davies' side head into this one on the back of a morale-boosting win. Birmingham travelled to Wrexham on August 28 and came away with a 2-1 victory, a result that steadied nerves after a chastening 6-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford three days earlier. The Blues board, led by Tom Brady, has made clear it will not panic over results, but Davies knows that consistency in the league is what matters.

Southampton arrive at St Andrew's in contrasting form. Tonda Eckert's side put in a statement performance at the weekend, thrashing Millwall 5-1 to make it back-to-back Championship wins. The Saints look sharp going forward and will travel to Birmingham with confidence.

The visitors do carry some transfer uncertainty. Centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been the subject of a reported £30 million move to Aston Villa, and any disruption to Southampton's defensive unit could be a factor as the window reaches its final stages.

Birmingham sit eighth in the Championship table, while Southampton find themselves in 18th. The gap in positions tells only part of the story — the Saints' attacking form suggests they are capable of climbing fast, and a win at St Andrew's would be a significant statement.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham City vs Southampton live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Birmingham City vs Southampton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City are managed by Chris Davies, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Southampton head into this fixture under Tonda Eckert, with no confirmed team news provided at this stage either. Full squad details for both sides will be updated closer to kick-off.

Form

Birmingham City have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Championship win away at Wrexham on August 28. Prior to that, the Blues drew 2-2 with Bristol City and 0-0 with Sheffield United in the league, sandwiching a heavy 6-1 Carabao Cup loss to Brentford. Birmingham have scored four goals and conceded nine across the five-game run.

Southampton have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-1 Championship win over Millwall on August 29. The Saints also beat Stoke City 3-1 on August 22 and saw off Colchester United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. Their defeats came against Watford in the league and West Ham United in the cup. Southampton have scored 11 goals across those five fixtures, conceding seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 29, 2025, when the two clubs drew 1-1 at St Andrew's in a Championship fixture. Before that, Southampton beat Birmingham 3-1 at St Mary's on December 6, 2025. Looking back further, Birmingham edged a seven-goal thriller at home in March 2024, losing 4-3, while Southampton also won 3-1 at home in October 2023. Across the four most recent competitive meetings, Southampton hold the stronger record with two wins to Birmingham's none and two draws.

Standings

In the Championship table, Birmingham City sit eighth while Southampton are 18th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: