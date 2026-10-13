Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham City and Preston North End will kick off at 20:00.

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Birmingham City vs Preston North End is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Details on how to access the broadcast are listed below.

Birmingham City return to St Andrew's Knighthead Park to face Preston North End in the EFL Championship, with the Blues looking to build on a run of form that has seen them climb into the upper half of the table.

Chris Davies' side head into this fixture with momentum. A win over West Bromwich Albion in their most recent outing gave Birmingham a boost, and they will want to back that up in front of their own supporters.

Preston arrive in difficult circumstances. Graham Alexander's side sit at the foot of the Championship and have won just once in their last five league outings, making this a trip they can ill afford to lose.

The gap in league position tells its own story. Birmingham are pushing for a play-off place while Preston are fighting to drag themselves off the bottom of the division, which gives this fixture a very different set of stakes for each side.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Birmingham City vs Preston North End with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Birmingham have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five Championship outings, scoring eight goals and conceding seven in the process. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at West Bromwich Albion, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory at Derby County during the run. The two draws came against Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers, both finishing 2-2, while a 2-1 home defeat to Norwich City represents their only setback in the sequence.

Preston's recent record makes for difficult reading. Alexander's side have managed just one win from their last five matches, losing three and drawing one. Their sole victory came against Blackburn Rovers, winning 2-1, but defeats to Millwall, Lincoln City and Watford have compounded their struggles. A 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers offered some relief, but Preston have conceded freely and arrive at St Andrew's Knighthead Park with little momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Birmingham City hosted Preston at St Andrew's Knighthead Park and won 2-1. Across the last five Championship encounters, Birmingham hold the stronger record, with three wins to Preston's two, and the Blues have won both home fixtures in that span. Preston's victories have come on their own patch, including a 2-1 win in September 2023, but Birmingham have shown they are the more consistent side in this fixture in recent seasons.

Standings

Birmingham City sit seventh in the Championship table, firmly in contention for a play-off position, while Preston North End are rooted to the foot of the division in 24th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Preston North End today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: