Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 15:00 St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham City and Brentford will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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Birmingham City vs Brentford is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Birmingham City host Brentford at St Andrew's Knighthead Park in the Carabao Cup, with a Premier League side making the trip to the West Midlands for what promises to be a sharp test of Championship ambition against top-flight quality.

Chris Davies' Blues arrive in decent shape. They progressed through the first round of this competition by beating Swansea City away from home, and back-to-back Championship draws against Sheffield United and Bristol City suggest a side that is hard to beat, even if they are yet to fully hit their stride in the league.

Brentford, by contrast, arrive off the back of one of the results of the opening Premier League weekend. Keith Andrews' side dismantled Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 22, with Mamadou Sangaré — signed for a club-record £41 million in the summer — outstanding on his full debut for the Bees.

That performance underlined just how dangerous Brentford can be when they are at full tilt. Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham, who spent heavily in the transfer window, were sent home empty-handed and their manager admitted his side simply did not fight in the right way. Andrews will want his team to carry that same intensity into this cup tie.

For Birmingham, the Carabao Cup holds a special place. The club won the competition in 2011, beating Arsenal in the final, and Davies will be eager to make progress in the tournament while also keeping his squad sharp ahead of a demanding Championship campaign.

The gap in league standing between the two clubs makes this a fascinating fixture. Birmingham are battling for promotion from the second tier while Brentford are establishing themselves as a genuine Premier League force. Cup football, though, has a habit of levelling those differences.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham City vs Brentford live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Birmingham City vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this Carabao Cup fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the Blues, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews is similarly without confirmed team news for this tie. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the Bees at this stage. Updates for both sides will be added as they become available.

Form

Birmingham City have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 Championship draw with Bristol City on August 22, following a goalless draw with Sheffield United on August 15. The Blues' sole win in competitive action during this run came in the Carabao Cup, a 1-0 victory away at Swansea City on August 8. They also claimed two wins in pre-season, including a 2-2 draw against Barcelona that counted as a victory on their record.

Brentford have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals in the process. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur on August 22. Before that, they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 7-0 in a pre-season friendly on August 15 and won 4-2 away at Rennes a week earlier. Their two draws came in Premier League action last term, a 1-1 result with Liverpool and a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended goalless — a 0-0 Championship draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on April 6, 2021. Before that, Birmingham won 1-0 at home in September 2020. Across the last five recorded Championship meetings, Birmingham have won twice and Brentford once, with two draws. The sides have not met in the Carabao Cup within the dataset provided.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: