Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Crystal Palace will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Besiktas vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with streaming access through TNT Sports. The match is also available via HBO Max. Use the options below to watch live.

Crystal Palace travel to the Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul to face Besiktas in the UEFA Europa League. Pierre Sage's side make the trip to Turkey looking to arrest a difficult run of form in continental competition.

Besiktas enter this fixture under Vincenzo Italiano having shown they are capable of producing results in Europe. The Turkish club beat Hoffenheim 2-3 away from home in the Europa League last month, and earlier dispatched Marseille 4-1 in the group stage, demonstrating real attacking threat on the continental stage.

Crystal Palace arrive in Istanbul under pressure. Sage's side were beaten 5-0 by Brighton in the Premier League and then lost 3-2 to Lyon in their previous Europa League outing, leaving them in a precarious position in the competition's standings.

Besiktas, for their part, come into this match on the back of a 2-0 Super Lig defeat to Trabzonspor, a result that will have stung ahead of a fixture they will view as an opportunity to restore confidence on home soil.

In the Europa League table, Besiktas sit in fourth place while Palace find themselves in 15th, meaning the Eagles desperately need a result to keep their European campaign alive.

TV channel and live stream information for Besiktas vs Crystal Palace is listed below.

How to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincenzo Italiano has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for Besiktas at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pierre Sage has similarly not named his probable XI for Crystal Palace, with no confirmed injury or suspension news released for the away side. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Besiktas have recorded a W2-D0-L2 record across their last five matches in all competitions, with one result still to account for. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Super Lig defeat to Trabzonspor, though they showed their European quality with a 2-3 win at Hoffenheim in the Europa League. Earlier in that run, they beat Marseille 4-1 on home soil in Europe and defeated Kocaelispor 2-1 domestically. Across the five matches, Besiktas have scored 12 goals and conceded seven, reflecting an open, attack-minded approach under Italiano.

Crystal Palace have gone W1-D1-L3 across their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon, following a heavy 5-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League. Their only win in the run came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-1 Premier League victory. Palace scored six goals and conceded 10 across those five matches, a return that underlines the defensive vulnerabilities Sage will need to address.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Besiktas and Crystal Palace across the last five fixtures.

Standings

In the Europa League, Besiktas currently occupy fourth place while Crystal Palace sit in 15th. That gap in the standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two sides in the competition, with Besiktas well-placed in the upper reaches and Palace fighting to keep their European campaign on track.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: