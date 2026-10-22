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Europa League
team-logoBesiktas
Tupras Stadyumu
team-logoCrystal Palace
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 2
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How to watch today's Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Besiktas vs Crystal Palace
Besiktas
Crystal Palace
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Besiktas and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Crystal Palace will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
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VPN GuideGemini

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with streaming access through TNT Sports. The match is also available via HBO Max. Use the options below to watch live.

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 2

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Crystal Palace travel to the Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul to face Besiktas in the UEFA Europa League. Pierre Sage's side make the trip to Turkey looking to arrest a difficult run of form in continental competition.

Besiktas enter this fixture under Vincenzo Italiano having shown they are capable of producing results in Europe. The Turkish club beat Hoffenheim 2-3 away from home in the Europa League last month, and earlier dispatched Marseille 4-1 in the group stage, demonstrating real attacking threat on the continental stage.

Crystal Palace arrive in Istanbul under pressure. Sage's side were beaten 5-0 by Brighton in the Premier League and then lost 3-2 to Lyon in their previous Europa League outing, leaving them in a precarious position in the competition's standings.

Besiktas, for their part, come into this match on the back of a 2-0 Super Lig defeat to Trabzonspor, a result that will have stung ahead of a fixture they will view as an opportunity to restore confidence on home soil.

In the Europa League table, Besiktas sit in fourth place while Palace find themselves in 15th, meaning the Eagles desperately need a result to keep their European campaign alive.

TV channel and live stream information for Besiktas vs Crystal Palace is listed below.

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How to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Vincenzo Italiano has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for Besiktas at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pierre Sage has similarly not named his probable XI for Crystal Palace, with no confirmed injury or suspension news released for the away side. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

BJK

BJK - Form

OM
W4-1
AMS
L3-2
KOB
W2-1
TSG
W2-3
TRS
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CRY

CRY - Form

LEE
D0-0
BRC
L0-2
NFO
W3-1
OL
L3-2
BHA
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Besiktas have recorded a W2-D0-L2 record across their last five matches in all competitions, with one result still to account for. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Super Lig defeat to Trabzonspor, though they showed their European quality with a 2-3 win at Hoffenheim in the Europa League. Earlier in that run, they beat Marseille 4-1 on home soil in Europe and defeated Kocaelispor 2-1 domestically. Across the five matches, Besiktas have scored 12 goals and conceded seven, reflecting an open, attack-minded approach under Italiano.

Crystal Palace have gone W1-D1-L3 across their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon, following a heavy 5-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League. Their only win in the run came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-1 Premier League victory. Palace scored six goals and conceded 10 across those five matches, a return that underlines the defensive vulnerabilities Sage will need to address.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Besiktas and Crystal Palace across the last five fixtures.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Besiktas currently occupy fourth place while Crystal Palace sit in 15th. That gap in the standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two sides in the competition, with Besiktas well-placed in the upper reaches and Palace fighting to keep their European campaign on track.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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