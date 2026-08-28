Bundesliga - Game Week 1 28 Aug 2026 - 14:30 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart will kick-off at 28 Aug 2026, 19:30.

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Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart is available to watch live in the UK on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Details of how to stream the match are listed below.

Bayern Munich open their Bundesliga campaign at the Allianz Arena against VfB Stuttgart, with both clubs carrying Champions League ambitions into a new season.

Vincent Kompany's side arrive as Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double winners, having also reached the Champions League semi-finals last term before falling to PSG. The squad looks sharp heading into the season opener, with five wins from five in pre-season and a Super Cup victory over Borussia Dortmund already banked.

Harry Kane enters the campaign in exceptional form. The England captain scored 61 goals in 51 appearances last season, claimed the European Golden Shoe, and was named Germany's Footballer of the Year. Talks over a contract extension, which runs to next summer, are described as progressing well by sporting director Max Eberl.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, arrive at the Allianz Arena as one of four German clubs in this season's Champions League. Sebastian Hoeness's side drew the likes of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in Thursday's group stage draw, and they will be eager to show they can compete on both fronts from the first weekend.

The visitors warmed up with a 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over Hansa Rostock last week and carry genuine quality in their squad, though they arrive at the Allianz Arena having lost their last four competitive meetings with Bayern by a combined score of 15-3.

For all the information you need on how to watch this Bundesliga opener live, read on.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany has a largely fit squad available for the season opener, though Bryan Zaragoza, Serge Gnabry, David Santos Daiber, and Tarek Buchmann are all sidelined through injury. Zaragoza has since departed on loan to Espanyol Barcelona, ending his latest spell at the club. The projected XI sees Manuel Neuer in goal behind a back four of Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, and Konrad Laimer, with Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Nathaniel Brown in midfield, and Luis Diaz supporting Harry Kane in attack.

Sebastian Hoeness faces a longer injury list, with Lorenz Assignon, Justin Diehl, Dennis Seimen, Leo Sauer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Jeremy Arevalo, Luca Jaquez, and Nikolas Nartey all unavailable. No suspensions are in place for either side. Stuttgart's projected XI lines up with Fabian Bredlow in goal, a back four of Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Finn Jeltsch, Jeff Chabot, and Josha Vagnoman, with Grischa Proemel, Tiago Tomas, Angelo Stiller, and Bilal El Khannouss in midfield, and Deniz Undav partnered by Dzenan Pejcinovic up front.

Form

Bayern Munich arrive with five wins from five in their most recent outings, scoring 12 goals and conceding five across those matches. Their last competitive result was a 1-2 Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund on August 22, with pre-season victories over RB Leipzig (3-1) and Aston Villa (2-1) among the other results in that run.

Stuttgart's last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat, with 16 goals scored and eight conceded. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 4-0 DFB-Pokal win at Hansa Rostock on August 21, and they also recorded an 8-1 pre-season win over Kickers Offenbach. Their only loss in this period came against Fulham, who won 1-0 in a friendly on August 15.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the DFB-Pokal final on May 23, 2026, with Bayern winning 3-0. Before that, Bayern beat Stuttgart 4-2 in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on April 19, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won all five, scoring 15 goals and conceding four, with Stuttgart yet to take a point from any of those encounters.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich are currently third while VfB Stuttgart sit 17th ahead of this opening-weekend fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: