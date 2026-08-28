Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
Watch it on BBC iPlayerWatch it on BBC Sport Website
GOAL-e

Assisted by

How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart
Bayern Munich
VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 1
Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart will kick-off at 28 Aug 2026, 19:30.

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart is available to watch live in the UK on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Details of how to stream the match are listed below.

BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer

Click here

BBC Sport Website

BBC Sport Website

Click here

Bayern Munich open their Bundesliga campaign at the Allianz Arena against VfB Stuttgart, with both clubs carrying Champions League ambitions into a new season.

Vincent Kompany's side arrive as Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double winners, having also reached the Champions League semi-finals last term before falling to PSG. The squad looks sharp heading into the season opener, with five wins from five in pre-season and a Super Cup victory over Borussia Dortmund already banked.

Harry Kane enters the campaign in exceptional form. The England captain scored 61 goals in 51 appearances last season, claimed the European Golden Shoe, and was named Germany's Footballer of the Year. Talks over a contract extension, which runs to next summer, are described as progressing well by sporting director Max Eberl.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, arrive at the Allianz Arena as one of four German clubs in this season's Champions League. Sebastian Hoeness's side drew the likes of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in Thursday's group stage draw, and they will be eager to show they can compete on both fronts from the first weekend.

The visitors warmed up with a 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over Hansa Rostock last week and carry genuine quality in their squad, though they arrive at the Allianz Arena having lost their last four competitive meetings with Bayern by a combined score of 15-3.

For all the information you need on how to watch this Bundesliga opener live, read on.

Explore Crypto
etoro logo

Invest in leading cryptoassets

Trade a wide range of cryptoassets alongside stocks, ETFs and more from one account.

Disclaimer: Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY.

Explorecrypto

How to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Formation
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
4-2-3-1
1M. Neuer4J. Tah44J. Stanisic2D. Upamecano27K. Laimer17M. Olise6J. Kimmich45A. Pavlovic11N. Brown14L. Diaz9H. Kane1F. Bredlow7M. Mittelstaedt29F. Jeltsch24J. Chabot4J. Vagnoman21G. Proemel8T. Tomas6A. Stiller11B. El Khannouss26D. Undav17D. Pejcinovic
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich

Starting XI

VfB Stuttgart

Manager

  • V. Kompany
  • S. Hoeness

Vincent Kompany has a largely fit squad available for the season opener, though Bryan Zaragoza, Serge Gnabry, David Santos Daiber, and Tarek Buchmann are all sidelined through injury. Zaragoza has since departed on loan to Espanyol Barcelona, ending his latest spell at the club. The projected XI sees Manuel Neuer in goal behind a back four of Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, and Konrad Laimer, with Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Nathaniel Brown in midfield, and Luis Diaz supporting Harry Kane in attack.

Sebastian Hoeness faces a longer injury list, with Lorenz Assignon, Justin Diehl, Dennis Seimen, Leo Sauer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Jeremy Arevalo, Luca Jaquez, and Nikolas Nartey all unavailable. No suspensions are in place for either side. Stuttgart's projected XI lines up with Fabian Bredlow in goal, a back four of Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Finn Jeltsch, Jeff Chabot, and Josha Vagnoman, with Grischa Proemel, Tiago Tomas, Angelo Stiller, and Bilal El Khannouss in midfield, and Deniz Undav partnered by Dzenan Pejcinovic up front.

Form

FCB

FCB - Form

JEJ
W2-1
AVL
W2-1
RBL
W3-1
HDH
W2-4
BVB
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
VFB

VFB - Form

OFC
W1-8
PAR
D2-2
EVE
W3-1
FUL
L1-0
HRO
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bayern Munich arrive with five wins from five in their most recent outings, scoring 12 goals and conceding five across those matches. Their last competitive result was a 1-2 Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund on August 22, with pre-season victories over RB Leipzig (3-1) and Aston Villa (2-1) among the other results in that run.

Stuttgart's last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat, with 16 goals scored and eight conceded. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 4-0 DFB-Pokal win at Hansa Rostock on August 21, and they also recorded an 8-1 pre-season win over Kickers Offenbach. Their only loss in this period came against Fulham, who won 1-0 in a friendly on August 15.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bayern MunichDrawVfB Stuttgart
5
0
0
DFB-Pokal
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
0
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
2
FT
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
5
FT
Super Cup
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
17Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these sides came in the DFB-Pokal final on May 23, 2026, with Bayern winning 3-0. Before that, Bayern beat Stuttgart 4-2 in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on April 19, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won all five, scoring 15 goals and conceding four, with Stuttgart yet to take a point from any of those encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
00000000
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
5
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
00000000
6
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
00000000
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
00000000
8
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
00000000
9
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
10
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
00000000
11
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
00000000
13
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
00000000
14
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
15
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
00000000
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
00000000
17
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
18
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich are currently third while VfB Stuttgart sit 17th ahead of this opening-weekend fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google