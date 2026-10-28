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Women's Champions League
team-logoBayern Munich
FC Bayern Campus
team-logoReal Madrid Femenino
Watch it on Disney+
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How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Femenino Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Femenino
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid Femenino
Women's Champions League

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid Femenino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Women's Champions League - Game Week 3
FC Bayern Campus

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid Femenino will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesFubo
United KingdomDisney+
CanadaOneSoccer
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VPN GuideGemini
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How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Femenino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Femenino Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Barcala

Form

FCB

FCB - Form

BMG
W1-2
BEN
W0-3
FFC
W0-1
STU
W5-0
RBL
W1-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RMA

RMA - Form

RSD
W3-5
MCI
D1-1
BAR
L7-0
ESP
W3-1
GRA
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
2200112+96
W
W
2
OL LyonnesOL LyonnesOLL
211080+84
D
W
3
Paris Saint GermainParis Saint GermainPSG
211061+54
W
D
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211052+34
W
D
5
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
211032+14
D
W
6
InterInterINT
211021+14
D
W
7
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
211010+14
D
W
8
HB KoegeHB KoegeHBK
210152+33
W
L
9
JuventusJuventusJUV
210142+23
W
L
10
SL BenficaSL BenficaBEN
210124-23
L
W
11
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
20203302
D
D
12
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid FemeninoRMA
20202202
D
D
13
Austria Wien WAustria Wien WWIE
201112-11
D
L
14
Paris FCParis FCPAR
201147-31
D
L
15
Oud-Heverlee LeuvenOud-Heverlee LeuvenOUD
201105-51
L
D
16
RomaRomaROM
201106-61
L
D
17
BK Haecken FFBK Haecken FFBKH
200204-40
L
L
18
ServetteServetteSER
2002113-120
L
L
Qualification to 1/4 finals
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Femenino today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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