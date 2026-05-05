Champions League - Final Stage Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will kick-off at 6 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain are listed below.

In the United Kingdom, the match is available on TNT Sports 1. You can watch live or live stream the game by signing up through TNT Sports.

If you are travelling and find your usual service is geo-blocked, a VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and access your stream as normal.

Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, with the tie delicately balanced after a remarkable first encounter in Paris.

The first leg produced nine goals and a finish that will not be forgotten quickly. PSG led 5-2 at the Parc des Princes before Bayern refused to fold, clawing it back to 5-4 and ensuring everything remains to play for in Munich.

Vincent Kompany's side need to score at least twice to advance, but the manner of their comeback in Paris will have done nothing to dampen belief at the Allianz Arena. Bayern's home support has long been one of the most formidable atmospheres in European football, and they will need it on Wednesday night.

For PSG, the task is to defend a one-goal advantage on the road — a challenge that has historically tested the Parisians in European knockout football. Luis Enrique's squad carries genuine individual quality, and Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia represent a counter-attacking threat capable of punishing any lapse in concentration.

Kompany has indicated he is unlikely to make sweeping tactical changes, though minor adjustments remain possible as Bayern look to turn the tie around on home soil.

With the Champions League final to be held in Munich, the prize for the winner extends beyond a place in the showpiece — it means playing that final on home ground. The stakes are as high as club football gets.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bayern Munich are without several players for the second leg. Wito Mike, Devyne Rensch Santos, Carlos Kiala, Raphaël Guerreiro, Luka Klanac, and Serge Gnabry are all injured and will play no part. There are no suspensions to report. Kompany's projected XI reads: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise; Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz, Harry Kane.

PSG travel to Munich without Quilindschy Hartman Ndjantou, Lucas Chevalier, and Achraf Hakimi, all three of whom are injured. No suspensions affect the away side. Luis Enrique's projected XI is: Matvey Safonov; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaïre-Emery; João Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha; Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Bayern Munich head into Wednesday with a mixed run of recent results, winning three, drawing one, and losing one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 Bundesliga draw with FC Heidenheim on May 2, and before that came the 5-4 defeat in Paris in the first leg. Bayern scored 16 goals across those five matches but also conceded 13, a pattern that underlines both their attacking output and their defensive exposure. The two Bundesliga wins — 4-2 against VfB Stuttgart and 3-4 away at Mainz — show they can produce results in difficult conditions, while a 2-0 DFB-Pokal win over Bayer Leverkusen demonstrated they can keep a clean sheet when required.

PSG arrive with three wins and one draw from their last five, their only defeat coming at Lyon on April 19. Their most recent match was a 2-2 Ligue 1 draw with Lorient on May 2, and they have scored 13 goals across the five games. The 5-4 win over Bayern in the first leg was the standout result, and back-to-back Ligue 1 victories over Nantes (3-0) and Angers (0-3) before that showed consistent attacking output heading into the decisive leg.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides was the first leg of this semi-final on April 28, 2026, when PSG won 5-4 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League. Before that, Bayern won 1-2 in Paris in November 2025 in the Champions League, and PSG beat Bayern 2-0 at the FIFA Club World Cup in July 2025. Across the last five meetings, PSG hold a three-win advantage to Bayern's two, with both sides having shown a clear capacity for high-scoring affairs.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Bayern Munich finished the league phase in second place while PSG ended in eleventh — but those standings carry no weight from this point. This is a knockout semi-final decided on aggregate, and PSG's one-goal lead from the first leg is the only number that matters at the Allianz Arena.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: