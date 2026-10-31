Bundesliga - Game Week 8 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Other English Language Commentaries

United States Fubo United Kingdom Sky Sports Football Canada Fubo

Gemini

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund is available to watch live on Sky Sports Football. You can access the coverage through a Sky subscription or stream it via the Sky Sports app.

The Bundesliga's defining rivalry returns to the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening, as Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in the 8th matchday Klassiker. Both clubs arrive level on 17 points at the top of the table, making this more than a prestige fixture — it is a genuine title statement.

Bayern come into the match in strong domestic form, though their squad is stretched. Interim head coach Aaron Danks takes charge with Vincent Kompany still recovering from meningitis, and Manuel Neuer remains sidelined with a foot problem. Jonas Urbig will start in goal for the seventh time this season, while Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, and Bara Ndiaye are also absent through injury.

Despite the disruption in the dugout, Bayern's attacking threat remains formidable. Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane leads the line, with Michael Olise — who has registered 54 goals and 61 assists in 119 appearances since joining from Crystal Palace — providing width and creativity. Lothar Matthäus has described Kane as a player who must be given full freedom of movement, warning that restricting him costs Bayern quality.

Dortmund arrive under Niko Kovac with momentum of their own, having won their last two matches across the DFB-Pokal and Bundesliga. Kovac used his pre-match press conference to publicly challenge the officiating standard, expressing concern that the VAR has been too passive in recent weeks and calling for a top-level performance from referee Tobias Stieler — who steps in after Daniel Siebert withdrew through injury.

The BVB squad carries its own injury concerns, with Emre Can among those unavailable. Serhou Guirassy leads the attack, supported by Jobe Bellingham and Joey Veerman in a side that has conceded just once in its last two competitive outings.

With the Bundesliga title race already taking shape and both clubs unbeaten in the league, Saturday's result could prove decisive in establishing early momentum. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayern will again be without Manuel Neuer, who is managing ongoing foot discomfort, meaning Jonas Urbig continues between the posts. Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, and Bara Ndiaye are also ruled out through injury, while Joshua Kimmich — absent for three matches following a family bereavement — returned to training on Friday and is being assessed ahead of the match. The projected XI places Urbig in goal behind a back four of Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, and Davies, with Pavlovic alongside the potential returnee Kimmich in midfield, and Kane supported by Olise and Saibari.

Dortmund are without Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Justin Lerma, and Konstantinos Karetsas. Kovac's projected lineup sees Kobel in goal, with Guirassy leading the attack and Jobe Bellingham and Joey Veerman providing support from wide and central positions respectively.

Form

Bayern arrive at this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the other two. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Magdeburg, and they produced an equally emphatic 6-1 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig earlier in October. Across those five matches they have scored 21 goals, though back-to-back draws against Arsenal and Viking in the Champions League show they are not without vulnerability at the highest level.

Dortmund have also won three of their last five, with one draw and one defeat. They edged Werder Bremen 3-2 in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday and beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in the Bundesliga the previous weekend. Their only loss in that run came against Bodoe/Glimt in the Champions League. Defensively, BVB have been solid in domestic competition, conceding just once across their last two Bundesliga matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the German Super Cup on 22 August 2026, when Bayern won 2-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern hold the edge with three wins to Dortmund's one, with one match ending level. Bayern have scored ten goals in those five meetings to Dortmund's seven, including a 3-2 win at Signal Iduna Park in February 2026 and a 2-1 home victory in October 2025.

Standings

Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga in first place, with Borussia Dortmund directly behind them in second — both clubs level on 17 points after seven matchdays.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: