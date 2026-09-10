Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports, with coverage split across TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports 6. HBO Max also carries the fixture for those who prefer to stream.

Bayern Munich host Bodoe/Glimt at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the UEFA Champions League, with both clubs sitting level on the standings as the group phase gets underway.

Vincent Kompany's side arrive into this fixture with mixed early-season form. A 5-1 demolition of Stuttgart showed their attacking intent, but a goalless draw at Schalke 04 last time out in the Bundesliga will have frustrated the Bavarian camp ahead of their European return.

Harry Kane leads the line for Bayern and continues to be central to everything they do going forward. The England captain is in contention for the 2026 Ballon d'Or alongside teammates including Michael Olise, whose future at the club has attracted attention from Real Madrid, though Bayern's CEO has been careful not to make guarantees either way.

Bodoe/Glimt arrive in Germany in confident form. Kjetil Knutsen's Norwegian side have won five consecutive matches across domestic and European competition, including both legs of their Champions League qualification tie against NEC Nijmegen.

The visitors are no strangers to European nights, and their direct, high-energy style has caused problems for more fancied opponents before. Bayern will not take them lightly.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany names a strong projected XI for Bayern Munich, with Manuel Neuer in goal behind a back four of Alphonso Davies, Min-Jae Kim, Dayot Upamecano, and Konrad Laimer. Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Joshua Kimmich are set to operate in midfield, with Luis Diaz and Michael Olise supporting Harry Kane in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Kjetil Knutsen's Bodoe/Glimt are expected to line up with Nikita Haikin in goal, a back four of Fredrik Sjoevold, Odin Luraas Bjoertuft, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, and Villads Nielsen, and a midfield built around Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, and Sondre Auklend. Jens Petter Hauge leads the attack alongside Ole Blomberg and Andreas Helmersen. No injury or suspension concerns are currently listed for the away side.

Form

Bayern Munich head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding two. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, ending a run of three straight wins that included a 5-1 victory over Stuttgart and a 1-2 success against Borussia Dortmund in the Super Cup. Their only defeat in this run was avoided entirely, with the sequence rounded out by a 1-4 cup win at Osnabrueck.

Bodoe/Glimt arrive on a five-match winning run, having not lost since before this dataset begins. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win at Fredrikstad in the Eliteserien, and they backed up a 4-2 home win over Rosenborg with a 0-5 cup thrashing of Fauske/Sprint. Both legs against NEC Nijmegen in Champions League qualification were won, 3-0 at home and 1-3 away, giving them 15 goals scored and just four conceded across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt.

Standings

In the Champions League, both Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt are currently positioned seventh in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: