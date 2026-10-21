Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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In the United Kingdom, Bayern Munich vs Arsenal is available to watch live on TNT Sports 1, with streaming access through HBO Max. Use the links below to access the broadcast.





Bayern Munich host Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, October 21, in the UEFA Champions League league phase. The Bavarians welcome Mikel Arteta's side to Munich in what promises to be a stern test for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Vincent Kompany's Bayern arrive at this fixture with a mixed run of form, having drawn back-to-back games in the Bundesliga before hammering RB Leipzig 6-1 last weekend. Their Champions League campaign got off to a shaky start with a 3-3 draw against Viking, leaving them sitting tenth in the league phase standings.

Arsenal come into this match in strong shape. The Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and followed up their 3-0 dismantling of Lille in Europe two weeks ago with another composed performance. Arteta's side currently sit seventh in the Champions League table.

This fixture carries added weight given Arsenal's recent European pedigree. Last season, the Gunners went unbeaten in normal time throughout the entire Champions League, winning all eight of their league phase matches before falling to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the Budapest final.

Jonathan Tah, who lines up in Bayern's defence, has spoken candidly about the threat Arsenal pose — singling out Kai Havertz as a player he believes is still underestimated despite his consistent performances at the highest level. Ezri Konsa, meanwhile, has spoken about his hunger to add major trophies to his collection, with European glory firmly in his sights.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany is without Jamal Musiala through injury, while Michael Olise is suspended and will play no part at the Allianz Arena. Kompany's projected XI includes Manuel Neuer in goal, with Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, and Alphonso Davies in defence. Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Lennart Karl are expected in midfield, with Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, and Harry Kane leading the attack.

Mikel Arteta is dealing with a number of absentees, with Piero Hincapie, William Saliba, and Christos Tzolis all sidelined through injury. Arsenal have no suspensions listed. The Gunners' projected XI sees David Raya start in goal, supported by a back four of Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa. Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice anchor the midfield, with Noni Madueke, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Bukayo Saka providing width, and Kai Havertz leading the line.

Form

Bayern Munich have recorded three wins, one draw, and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions, though their record reads W3-D2-L0. Their most recent outing was a commanding 6-1 Bundesliga victory over RB Leipzig on October 17. Prior to that, they drew 3-3 with Viking in the Champions League and shared a 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the league. Bayern have scored 19 goals across those five games while conceding seven, demonstrating an attacking output that has not always been matched by defensive solidity.

Arsenal's last five matches produced four wins and one defeat, a record of W4-D0-L1. The Gunners' most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest on October 18. Their only blemish in that run was a 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League in September. Arsenal scored 10 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, with back-to-back wins in the Premier League and Champions League heading into this game.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2025, when Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in a Champions League league phase fixture at the Emirates Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head encounters in the Champions League, Bayern hold the upper hand with three wins to Arsenal's one, with one draw. The aggregate goals across those five matches stand at 14 for Bayern and eight for Arsenal, though the most recent result will give the Gunners confidence ahead of this trip to Munich.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, Bayern Munich currently sit tenth while Arsenal are placed seventh. Both clubs are in the chasing pack and will be looking to this fixture to strengthen their positions in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: