Today's game between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig will kick-off at 2 May 2026, 17:30.

The TV channel and live stream options for Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig are listed below.

In the UK, the match is available to watch on Sky Sports Mix. You can watch live or live stream the game by signing up to Sky Sports through the link provided.

Bayer Leverkusen host RB Leipzig at the BayArena in a Bundesliga fixture that matters at both ends of the table. The two sides arrive in very different form, and the gap between them in the standings gives this game a sharp edge.

Leverkusen have had a difficult few weeks. A 2-0 DFB-Pokal semi-final defeat to Bayern Munich ended their cup ambitions, and they also lost 2-1 to Augsburg in the league before bouncing back with a win at FC Koeln. Xabi Alonso's side sit sixth in the table and need points to preserve any realistic hopes of a stronger finish to the campaign.

Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich has spoken publicly about his desire to earn a place in Germany's World Cup squad this summer, and performances in these remaining Bundesliga fixtures will carry real weight in that conversation.

Manuel Neuer's praise of goalkeeper Mark Flekken after the Bayern defeat was a rare positive from that night. Flekken kept the scoreline respectable and will need to be at his best again here.

RB Leipzig arrive in a different mood entirely. Marco Rose's side have won all five of their last Bundesliga matches and sit third in the table, firmly in the hunt for a Champions League place. Yan Diomande has been one of the Bundesliga's standout performers, with reported interest from Liverpool adding to the spotlight on the 19-year-old forward.

Leipzig's defensive injury list is significant, but their attacking output has been exceptional. A 5-0 win over Hoffenheim and a 3-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt underline just how dangerous they are right now.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Leverkusen are without C. Kofane, M. Terrier, M. Flekken, and L. Vazquez through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leipzig have five players sidelined through injury: E. Banzuzi, S. Suleiman, L. Zingerle, C. Lukeba, and V. Gebel. No suspensions are listed for the away side. No projected XI has been confirmed at this stage, and the squad news will be updated as kick-off approaches.

Form

Leverkusen have a W3 D0 L2 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 away win at FC Koeln in the Bundesliga on April 25. Before that, they lost 0-2 to Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal semi-final and 1-2 to Augsburg in the league. Their five-match run also includes a 0-1 win at Borussia Dortmund and a 6-3 home victory over Wolfsburg. Across those five games, Leverkusen scored 9 goals and conceded 10.

Leipzig have won all five of their last Bundesliga matches, recording a W5 D0 L0 record. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 win over Union Berlin on April 24. They also beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3, Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0, Werder Bremen 1-2, and Hoffenheim 5-0 in that run. Leipzig scored 13 goals and conceded just 2 across those five games, with the 5-0 win over Hoffenheim their most dominant performance.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 20, 2025, when Bayer Leverkusen beat RB Leipzig 3-1 at the Red Bull Arena in a Bundesliga fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Leverkusen hold three wins to Leipzig's one, with one draw. The only draw in that sequence came in a 2-2 game at Leipzig in January 2025. Leverkusen have scored 13 goals across those five meetings; Leipzig have scored 8.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, RB Leipzig are third while Bayer Leverkusen are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: