How to watch Barnsley vs Oldham Athletic with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 11 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Oakwell Stadium

Barnsley host Oldham Athletic at Oakwell Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both clubs looking to make progress in a competition that offers valuable minutes and momentum for squads outside the top flight.

Barnsley come into this fixture on the back of a turbulent run in League One. Three consecutive defeats to Cambridge United, Luton Town, and Reading left them under pressure, though a 1-1 draw with Oxford United and a commanding 7-2 FA Cup win over Aldershot Town last weekend showed there is firepower in this squad.

Oldham arrive at Oakwell in decent nick. Micky Mellon's League Two side beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the FA Cup on November 8, and before that claimed a 1-0 win at Northampton Town. Two wins from their last five is a modest return, but the victory over Wednesday in particular will carry confidence into this fixture.

In the EFL Trophy group standings, Oldham sit top of Northern Group G, with Barnsley in fourth. That gap makes this a meaningful fixture for the home side, who need a positive result to stay in contention.

Oakwell is a tough venue, and Barnsley will be eager to use home advantage to their benefit. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this EFL Trophy fixture.

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