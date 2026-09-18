League One - Game Week 7 19 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Oakwell Stadium

Today's game between Barnsley and Leicester City will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Barnsley vs Leicester City will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Details on how to access the channel are listed below.

Barnsley host Leicester City at Oakwell Stadium in League One, with Daniel Stendel's side looking to arrest a difficult run of form against a Leicester team that has settled into the third tier under Russell Martin.

Barnsley sit 18th in the League One table and have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Three defeats in their last three competitive fixtures have piled pressure on Stendel, and a home game against a side with genuine promotion ambitions comes at a difficult time.

Leicester, placed 13th, are finding their feet after dropping down from the Championship. Martin has had mixed results so far, but a 3-4 win away at Stockport County last time out in the league showed the attacking quality his squad possesses.

The Foxes have conceded freely in patches, losing 0-4 to Oxford United earlier this month, yet they have also shown they can score goals in bunches. That inconsistency makes this fixture genuinely difficult to call.

For Barnsley, Oakwell remains a ground where they have shown they can compete. Back-to-back wins over Blackpool and at Leyton Orient in late August demonstrated there is something to build on, even if the weeks since have been sobering.

Both managers will be looking for a response from their squads. For Barnsley, three points could lift them clear of the lower reaches of the table. For Leicester, a win would push them toward the top half and signal serious intent.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley vs Leicester City live.

How to watch Barnsley vs Leicester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barnsley are managed by Daniel Stendel for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Leicester City head into the game under Russell Martin. As with Barnsley, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Barnsley have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches, scoring eight goals and conceding ten across that run. Their most recent game ended in a 3-3 Carabao Cup loss to Peterborough United on 15 September, following a 3-0 league defeat to Plymouth Argyle three days earlier. A 1-5 loss to Stevenage in League One on 5 September made it three successive defeats. Their two wins came against Blackpool (2-1) and at Leyton Orient (1-3) in late August.

Leicester City have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent league outing ended in a 3-4 away win at Stockport County on 12 September, a result that followed a heavy 0-4 defeat to Oxford United the week before. Earlier in the run, Leicester beat Plymouth Argyle 2-0, drew 0-0 with Milton Keynes Dons, and lost 3-1 to Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup. Across the five games, Martin's side have scored nine goals and conceded twelve.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Championship on 11 March 2014, when Leicester won 3-0 at Oakwell. Across the five previous head-to-head fixtures on record, all played in the Championship between 2012 and 2014, Leicester have won two, Barnsley have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The sides shared a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium in December 2012, while Barnsley won 2-0 at home in April 2013.

Standings

In the current League One table, Barnsley sit in 18th place while Leicester City are positioned 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barnsley vs Leicester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: