EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 22 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Oakwell Stadium

Today's game between Barnsley and Leeds United Academy will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Barnsley host Leeds United Academy at Oakwell Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to make their mark in Northern Group G.

Barnsley come into this fixture sitting top of the group, though their League One form has been a concern. They have won just one of their last five matches, and back-to-back defeats to Plymouth Argyle and Stevenage have piled pressure on the squad heading into this midweek tie.

The Reds did show some resilience with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in their most recent outing, but consistency has been hard to come by across competitions this month.

Leeds United Academy arrive in third place in the group standings, yet they carry genuine momentum. A 2-0 victory over Newcastle United Academy in their last match was a statement result, and they have been involved in some high-scoring affairs in the Premier Reserve League 1 this season.

The young Whites showed their attacking threat with a 4-4 draw against Middlesbrough Academy and a 4-3 win over West Bromwich Albion Academy in recent weeks, suggesting they will not come to Oakwell to sit back.

With Barnsley needing points to consolidate their group lead and Leeds Academy eager to climb the table, this fixture has plenty riding on it for both sides.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Barnsley vs Leeds United Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Barnsley has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture, with no coach, lineup, injury, or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Leeds United Academy have also not released squad or team news details at this stage. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Barnsley have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding ten. Their only victory in that run came against Blackpool, a 2-1 result, while their heaviest defeat was a 1-5 loss to Stevenage. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City. Three consecutive defeats between that Blackpool win and the Leicester draw underline a difficult recent period.

Leeds United Academy have posted two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Newcastle United Academy, and they also claimed a 4-3 victory over West Bromwich Albion Academy. The 4-4 draw with Middlesbrough Academy highlights the attacking openness that has characterised their recent matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Barnsley and Leeds United Academy.

Standings

Northern Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Barnsley BAR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Fleetwood Town FLE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Leeds United Academy LUA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Oldham Athletic OLD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualification to next stage

In Northern Group G, Barnsley enter this match as group leaders, while Leeds United Academy sit in third place, meaning the hosts have an early advantage to defend and the visitors need a positive result to close the gap.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barnsley vs Leeds United Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: