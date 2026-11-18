How to watch Barcelona vs Servette with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Women's Champions League - Game Week 5 19 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadi Johan Cruyff

Barcelona host Servette Women at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in the UEFA Women's Champions League, with Pere Romeu's side looking to build on a mixed run of results in both domestic and European competition.

Barcelona enter this fixture sitting second in the Women's Champions League standings, a position that reflects their quality but also the pressure of keeping pace at the top of the table. Their most recent league phase result was a 1-1 draw with Arsenal Women, a match in which they dominated possession but were unable to find a winner.

Servette arrive in a difficult moment. Cristian Toro Maspero's side are 14th in the Women's Champions League standings and have struggled for consistency, losing three of their last five matches in the competition. A heavy 8-0 defeat to Lyon and a 5-1 loss to HB Køge underline the gap they face against Europe's stronger clubs.

Barcelona's recent Liga F form has also shown some vulnerability. A 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruña last weekend interrupted what had been a strong domestic stretch, including a 5-1 win over Madrid Femenino and a 4-0 victory at FC Badalona.

Servette did record a 5-1 win over Oud-Heverlee Leuven in late October, which stands as their standout result of the campaign so far. Whether they can replicate that performance against a Barcelona side playing at home is a different question entirely.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Women's Champions League fixture live.

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