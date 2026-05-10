LaLiga - LaLiga Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Barcelona vs Real Madrid are listed below. Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Premier Sports 1 or stream it through the Premier Sports Player.

Barcelona host Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou in a LaLiga El Clasico that carries genuine title weight. The league leaders welcome their closest challengers in what amounts to a potential title-decider at the top of the table.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona have been in formidable shape. Five wins from five across all competitions tell their own story, and the German coach has publicly played down the noise surrounding the Madrid camp while acknowledging the danger his opponents carry.

Real Madrid arrive with a dressing room under scrutiny. Alvaro Arbeloa has spent the days before this fixture managing the fallout from a reported training-ground altercation between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, with the Madrid coach insisting the squad remains united despite the public row. Arbeloa has also been forced to defend Kylian Mbappe, who has faced intense criticism over his conduct during a recent injury absence.

Mbappe's form and commitment have been questioned by a significant portion of the Madrid fanbase, yet Arbeloa has stood firm in his support of the Frenchman. Whether Mbappe can silence his critics on the biggest stage remains the central question surrounding the visitors.

Vinicius Junior, meanwhile, carries his own subplot into this fixture. Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed the club once held a preliminary agreement to sign the Brazilian before he joined Madrid. He arrives at Camp Nou as one of the most dangerous players in world football.

Barcelona sit first in LaLiga, Real Madrid second. The gap between the two sides makes this a fixture with direct implications for the title race, and the atmosphere at Spotify Camp Nou will reflect that.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Barcelona will be without Lamine Yamal and J. Torrents through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Flick's projected XI is expected to line up with J. Garcia in goal, a back four of Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia, a midfield three of Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo, and an attacking trio of Pedri, Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid travel to Catalonia with a lengthy injury list. Eder Militao, Arda Guler, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo are all sidelined, with no suspensions to report. Arbeloa's projected XI is expected to feature Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fran Garcia and Antonio Ruediger in defence, Toni Pitarch, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield, and a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Junior. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Barcelona have won all five of their most recent matches across LaLiga and the Champions League. They beat Osasuna 2-1 in their last outing and earlier defeated Espanyol 4-1, scoring 10 goals and conceding five across the five games. Four of those five wins came in LaLiga, with the fifth a Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 LaLiga win over Espanyol, while their only loss came against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, a 4-3 defeat. Madrid drew 1-1 with both Real Betis and Girona during the same period, scoring eight goals and conceding eight across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides was the January 2026 Super Cup, which Barcelona won 3-2. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Barcelona have won three and Real Madrid one, with one further Barcelona victory in the Super Cup in January 2025 ending 5-2. The two clubs met four times in the 2024-25 season alone, across LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Super Cup.

Standings

Barcelona lead LaLiga in first place, with Real Madrid sitting directly behind them in second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: