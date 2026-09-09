Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Feyenoord will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

Barcelona vs Feyenoord is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 3, with streaming also available via HBO Max. Broadcaster details and links to sign up are listed below.

Barcelona host Feyenoord at Spotify Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League, with Hansi Flick's side looking to carry their dominant domestic form into European competition.

Barcelona arrive into this fixture in formidable shape. The reigning back-to-back La Liga champions have won all four of their league matches this season, most recently dismantling Valencia 5-0 at Mestalla. That result extended a run of form that has seen them score 17 goals across their opening four La Liga games.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who joined from Arsenal in the final hours of the summer transfer window, made his debut in that Valencia rout and has already spoken about his pride in pulling on the Blaugrana shirt. With Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Pedri all in the projected XI, Flick has attacking firepower throughout.

Feyenoord, managed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, come into the game with a mixed start to their Eredivisie campaign. Three wins and two draws from their opening five league matches suggest a squad capable of competing, though their away record this season has been inconsistent.

In the Champions League standings, Barcelona sit fifth while Feyenoord are placed thirteenth, reflecting the gap in European pedigree between the two sides at this stage of the competition.

Flick will be keen to avoid complacency, particularly with a packed schedule ahead that includes a La Liga trip to Levante, where captain Roger Brugue has publicly stated his side will show no inferiority complex against the league leaders.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord live.

How to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barcelona's projected XI includes Joan Garcia, Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Raphinha. Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain sidelined through injury, while Eric Garcia is suspended.

Feyenoord are expected to line up with Tjark Ernst in goal, supported by Jerry St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Givairo Read, and Mika Marmol in defence. Van Bronckhorst is without Jordan Bos, Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop, and Gijs Smal through injury, though no suspensions are listed for the travelling side.

Form

Barcelona have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three in that run. Their last outing was a 5-0 victory over Valencia in La Liga, and they also put five past both Rayo Vallecano (5-2) and Elche (5-0) in recent weeks. That sequence of results points to a side in clinical attacking form, with clean sheets in two of the five games.

Feyenoord have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches, all in the Eredivisie. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-1 win at NEC Nijmegen, while draws against ADO Den Haag (2-2) and Go Ahead Eagles (2-2) show a tendency to concede. They have scored 13 goals and conceded seven across that five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is currently available for this fixture. Further historical context will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Barcelona currently sit fifth while Feyenoord are placed thirteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: