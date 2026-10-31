LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves is available to stream live on Disney+. Details on how to access the match are listed below.

Barcelona host Deportivo Alaves at the Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga, with Hansi Flick's side looking to respond after a turbulent run of results that has put their title lead under real pressure.

The Blaugrana began the season with eleven consecutive victories, but back-to-back defeats to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in El Clasico have changed the mood around the club considerably. Atletico Madrid now sit just two points behind in the table, and Madrid have closed to within three.

Flick has moved quickly to address the dip in form. The squad gathered at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper earlier this week for a player-led bonding session, with captain Raphinha and Rodri central to organising the event. The message from inside the dressing room was clear: assume the setbacks collectively and move forward together.

Alaves arrive in Barcelona having won just one of their last five LaLiga outings. Quique Sanchez Flores's side drew with Malaga most recently and have lost three times in that same stretch, conceding goals in each of those defeats.

For Barcelona, this fixture opens a demanding three-game block before the international break. A home match against Aston Villa in European competition follows on November 3, before a trip to the Metropolitano to face Atletico on November 8 — a result that could prove decisive in the title race.

Flick will also be managing his squad carefully with the international window looming. Raphinha faces a 22,000-kilometre round trip to Singapore with Brazil, and the Barcelona head coach has already made a public plea for the national team's coaching staff to limit the captain's minutes during the friendly double-header.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves live.

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flick names a projected XI of Joan Garcia, Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Rodri, Pedri, Anthony Gordon, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Raphinha. The defensive unit remains stretched, with Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen all unavailable through injury, alongside Roony Bardghji, Dani Olmo, and Xavi Espart. No suspensions are reported for the home side.

For Alaves, Quique Sanchez Flores is set to deploy Antonio Sivera in goal behind a back four of Nahuel Tenaglia, Ville Koski, Nicolas Valentini, and Pablo Ibanez. Carles Alena and Antonio Blanco are expected to anchor midfield, with Angel Perez, Abderrahman Rebbach, Lucas Boye, and Antonio Martinez completing the projected lineup. Facundo Garces and Mikel Rodriguez are both listed as injured, and no suspensions apply to the away side.

Form

Barcelona head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of three wins and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Flick's side have scored fifteen goals in that run but conceded nine, pointing to an attacking output that remains high even as defensive solidity has slipped. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 LaLiga defeat to Real Madrid, and they also lost 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Prior to those setbacks, Barcelona had beaten Real Betis 5-2 away and Galatasaray 4-1 in Europe.

Alaves have taken just two points from a possible fifteen in their last five LaLiga games, recording one draw and three defeats alongside a single win. They drew 1-1 with Malaga most recently and lost 2-1 to Celta Vigo before that. Across the five matches, Alaves have scored four goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Alaves at home in May 2026, which stands as an anomaly in recent head-to-head history. Looking at the previous four encounters, Barcelona won three and lost none, including a 3-1 home victory in November 2025 and a 3-0 win away at Alaves in October 2024. Across the last five meetings, Barcelona have scored ten goals and conceded three.

Standings

Barcelona sit top of LaLiga heading into this fixture, while Alaves are placed seventh. The gap between the sides in the table reflects the contrasting pressures on each team: Barcelona are defending a lead that has narrowed sharply in recent weeks, while Alaves are looking to climb away from mid-table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: