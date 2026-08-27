LaLiga - Game Week 1 27 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will kick-off at 27 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this LaLiga fixture are listed below.

Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao at Spotify Camp Nou in a LaLiga fixture that pits the league's early pace-setters against a Basque side searching for their first points of the 2026-27 campaign.

Hans-Dieter Flick's Barcelona opened their league season with a commanding 5-0 win over Elche, and the Catalan club have registered Egyptian teenager Hamza Abdelkarim to the first-team squad after an eye-catching pre-season. Off the pitch, president Joan Laporta has publicly confirmed Barcelona's pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, signalling the club's ambition to add further firepower.

Athletic Bilbao arrive at Camp Nou in difficult form. Edin Terzic's side lost 3-1 to Sevilla in their opening LaLiga match and have won just once in their last five outings across all competitions. The Basques will need a significant improvement to trouble Barcelona on their own ground.

The head-to-head record offers little encouragement for the visitors. Barcelona have dominated recent meetings, including a 5-0 Super Cup victory over Athletic earlier in 2026 and a 4-0 LaLiga win at Camp Nou in November 2025.

Despite the weight of recent results, Athletic carry the quality of Nico Williams and Gorka Guruzeta in attack, and they will be determined to show more than they managed against Sevilla last weekend.

For Barcelona, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha provide the creative spark, while the absence of Frenkie de Jong in midfield remains a notable gap. Flick will expect his side to build on their strong start to the season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barcelona manager Hans-Dieter Flick is without Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong through injury. The projected XI features Joan Garcia in goal, with a back four of Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, and Joao Cancelo. Marc Bernal lines up in midfield alongside Pedri and Fermin Lopez, with Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Anthony Gordon expected in attack.

Athletic Bilbao are missing Unai Eguiluz, Daniel Vivian, and Benat Prados through injury, while Yuri Berchiche is suspended. Edin Terzic's projected XI has Unai Simon in goal, with a defence including Alex Berenguer, Aitor Paredes, Yeray Alvarez, and Jesus Areso. Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet, Peio Canales, and Mikel Jauregizar fill the midfield and wide roles, with Nico Williams and Gorka Guruzeta leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 5-0 LaLiga victory over Elche on August 23, and they also beat Basel 5-2 in pre-season. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss to Udinese during pre-season preparation. Barcelona scored 10 goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Athletic Bilbao have won just once in their last five outings. That sole victory came in a pre-season friendly against Burgos CF, which they won 3-0. Their most recent result was a 1-3 home defeat to Sevilla in LaLiga on August 22, and they also lost 3-1 to Real Zaragoza and 1-0 to Atalanta in friendly competition. Bilbao scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches, a record that reflects a side still searching for consistency.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 7, 2026, when Barcelona won 1-0 away at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga. Before that, Barcelona beat Athletic 5-0 in the Super Cup on January 7, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won all five, including a 4-0 LaLiga win at Camp Nou in November 2025 and a 3-0 victory at Athletic's ground in May 2025.

Standings

In the early LaLiga 2026-27 standings, Barcelona sit fifth while Athletic Bilbao are placed 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: