Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 29 Oct 2026 - 13:45 Generali Arena

Today's game between Austria Wien W and Juventus will kick off at 29 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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The match is available to stream live on Disney+. You can access the coverage through the Disney+ affiliate link.

Austria Wien W host Juventus at the Generali Arena in Vienna in the Women's Champions League group stage. Stefan Kenesei's side are looking to build on their continental debut at this level, while Isaac Guerrero's Juventus arrive as one of Italian women's football's most decorated clubs.

Austria Wien W have had a mixed start to life in the group stage. They drew 1-1 with Inter and fell 1-0 to Chelsea FC Women, leaving them in a difficult position in the table as they look to collect points at home.

Juventus are in contrasting domestic form. They have lost their last three Serie A Femminile matches, conceding 11 goals across those games against Roma, Como, and AC Milan. Their last Champions League outing, a 3-0 win away to BK Haecken FF, now feels like a distant memory.

For Austria Wien W, home advantage matters. Their qualification campaign showed they can be clinical in front of goal, and the Generali Arena could prove a difficult venue for a Juventus side short on confidence right now.

With both teams needing points to stay relevant in the group, this fixture carries real weight. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Austria Wien W vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austria Wien W are managed by Stefan Kenesei. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of the match. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Juventus are managed by Isaac Guerrero. Similarly, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Austria Wien W have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Inter in the Women's Champions League. Earlier in that run, they beat Brann 4-0 in qualification before losing the reverse fixture 2-1.

Juventus have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-5 defeat to Roma in Serie A Femminile. They have conceded 10 goals across their last three league matches alone, though a 3-0 away win over BK Haecken FF in the Champions League shows they retain the capacity to perform on the continental stage.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Austria Wien W and Juventus. This fixture appears to be the first meeting between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League table, Austria Wien W sit in 14th place while Juventus are in 9th. Both sides are outside the positions that would guarantee progression, giving this fixture added urgency for each team's hopes of advancing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria Wien W vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: