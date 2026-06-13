World Cup - Grp. D BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Australia and Turkiye will kick-off at 14 Jun 2026, 05:00.

Australia vs Turkiye is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Australia and Turkiye open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group D at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, with both sides knowing that a positive result here could define the shape of their entire tournament.

For the Socceroos, this is a sixth consecutive World Cup appearance, and Tony Popovic arrives with a squad that blends genuine experience with an extraordinary wave of fresh faces. Seventeen members of the Australian roster are appearing at a World Cup for the first time, yet captain Mat Ryan and veteran forward Mathew Leckie are set to make history by featuring at a fourth consecutive tournament.

Turkiye's presence in North America carries enormous emotional weight. Vincenzo Montella has guided the Crescent-Stars back to football's biggest stage after a 24-year absence, ending a drought that stretched all the way back to their famous third-place finish in 2002. Their playoff victory over Kosovo in March — sealed by Kerem Aktürkoğlu's decisive goal — completed one of European qualifying's more compelling storylines.

Montella's side arrives with genuine attacking quality. Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız give Turkiye a creative midfield axis that few teams at this tournament can match, while captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu dictates tempo from deep with the authority of a player who has spent years performing at the highest level in club football.

Popovic, meanwhile, has constructed a side built on defensive discipline and structural rigidity. His 3-4-2-1 system is designed to absorb pressure and exploit transitions, with Harry Souttar expected to anchor a physical backline against a Turkiye attack that will look to stretch the game horizontally from the first whistle.

Group D also contains the United States and Paraguay, meaning neither side can afford to drop points early. A loss in Vancouver would leave the losing team facing a mountain to climb in their remaining fixtures.

For details on how to watch Australia vs Turkiye live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Australia vs Turkiye with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Australia head coach Tony Popovic has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the Group D opener, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the Socceroos at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information becomes available.

Turkiye manager Vincenzo Montella similarly has no confirmed lineup or fitness issues to report at this point. The Crescent-Stars finalised their 26-man squad following their pre-tournament friendlies, and Montella is expected to have a fully fit group available for selection in Vancouver. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Australia head into their World Cup opener with a mixed recent record across five matches, producing two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on June 6, following a 1-0 friendly loss to Mexico five days earlier. The Socceroos showed more authority earlier in the pre-tournament window, beating Curacao 5-1 and Cameroon 1-0 in March. Across their last five games, Australia have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Turkiye arrive in considerably sharper form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly win over Venezuela on June 6, extending a run that also included a commanding 4-0 victory over North Macedonia on June 1. Montella's side clinched their World Cup place with back-to-back wins over Kosovo and Romania in UEFA qualifying, and their only dropped points across this five-match stretch came in a 2-2 draw away to Spain — a result that underlined their capacity to compete against top-level opposition. Turkiye have scored nine goals and conceded three across this run.





Head-to-Head Record

AUS Last 2 matches TUR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Australia 0 - 1 Turkiye

Australia 1 - 3 Turkiye 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited to two meetings, both of which took place in May 2004. In the more recent of those fixtures, played on May 24, 2004, Turkiye won 1-0 in a friendly with Australia as the home side. Three days earlier, on May 21, Turkiye won again by a more emphatic 3-1 scoreline. Turkiye have won both recorded meetings between the nations, scoring four goals to Australia's one across the two games.

Standings

In Group D, Australia currently sit top of the table, while Turkiye are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Australia vs Turkiye today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: