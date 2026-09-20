LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 10:15 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 15:15.

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Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the UK on Premier Sports 1, with streaming available through Premier Sports Player. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The Madrid derby returns to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid in LaLiga, with both clubs arriving in contrasting moods and with plenty at stake in the early-season title picture.

Diego Simeone's side sit fourth in the table, and while back-to-back LaLiga wins over Real Sociedad and Osasuna have steadied the ship, a home defeat to Athletic Bilbao and a Champions League loss to Liverpool earlier this month exposed some vulnerability. Atletico will need a sharp performance to close the gap on the clubs above them.

Real Madrid arrive at the Metropolitano in second place and in strong domestic form under Jose Mourinho. Four wins from their last five across all competitions, including a Champions League victory over Inter, underline a side that is building momentum. Kylian Mbappe leads the attack and, despite a trophy-less end to last season and public debate about his overall contribution, has continued to be a focal point of Madrid's attacking play.

The subplot around Mbappe adds texture to this fixture. Having ended his two-decade association with Nike to sign with On Holding, the Swiss brand backed by Roger Federer, the Frenchman steps into this derby under fresh scrutiny. France's new manager Zinedine Zidane has publicly backed him as captain and confirmed he wants Mbappe operating on the left, lending some clarity to his role at international level even as domestic questions persist.

For Atletico, Julian Alvarez remains a name generating transfer speculation. Reports suggest the Argentina forward is preparing to change his agent following a summer that did not deliver a move, with Arsenal and Barcelona still monitoring his situation. Whether that background noise affects his focus on derby day remains to be seen.

Atletico midfielder Alex Baena, meanwhile, has been vocal in backing Lamine Yamal for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of this fixture, drawing comparisons between the Barcelona teenager and Lionel Messi. It is a reminder of how the wider Spanish football conversation is shifting, even as the derby demands full attention from both camps.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Simeone will be without Pablo Barrios and Alexander Soerloth through injury for the derby. The Atletico manager is expected to line up with Jan Oblak in goal behind a back four of Marc Pubill, Cristian Romero, David Hancko, and Alejandro Baena, with Giuliano Simeone, Kang-In Lee, Morten Hjulmand, and Marcos Llorente in midfield and Koke supporting Jonathan David up front.

Jose Mourinho has his own absentees to manage, with Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy all sidelined. Real Madrid's projected XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, a back four of Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, and Dean Huijsen, a midfield of Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler, and an attacking trio of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe.

Form

Atletico Madrid head into the derby with a mixed recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 4-0 home win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory away at Real Sociedad. The defeats came against Athletic Bilbao, where they were beaten 3-0, and in the Champions League against Liverpool, losing 2-1. Across those five games, Atletico scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Real Madrid's recent form has been more consistent, with four wins from their last five. Mourinho's side beat Elche 3-2 away, hammered Rayo Vallecano 4-1, and defeated Inter 2-1 in the Champions League. Their only setback was a 1-0 loss at Real Betis. Madrid have scored 14 goals in those five fixtures while conceding five, a return that reflects both their attacking output and some defensive exposure.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 3-2 to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in LaLiga back in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three and Atletico two, with the most lopsided result a 5-2 Atletico victory at the Metropolitano in September 2025. The two clubs have also met in the Champions League and the Super Cup during this period, underlining the frequency and intensity of this rivalry.

Standings

In LaLiga, Atletico Madrid currently sit fourth while Real Madrid are second, meaning Mourinho's side arrive at the Metropolitano with a clear chance to apply pressure at the top of the table, while Simeone's team need a result to close the gap and stay in contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: