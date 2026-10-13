Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will kick off at 20:00.

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Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United is available to watch live in the United States on Amazon Prime Video. Full details are listed below.

Atletico Madrid host Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid in the Champions League, with Diego Simeone's side looking to build on a strong run of domestic form against a United team carrying serious problems into the Spanish capital.

Atletico arrive in good shape. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid and a 4-0 dismantling of Osasuna, have given Simeone's squad real momentum. Their only setback in that stretch was a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in Europe, which at least signals the level United must match.

Simeone has publicly acknowledged that Manchester United remain a dangerous opponent despite their poor domestic form. That respect is warranted, but the numbers tell a different story heading into this fixture.

Michael Carrick's side have won just once in their last five matches, and questions about the manager's position have grown louder with each passing week. A 1-1 draw at Tottenham was their most recent Premier League result, and the squad arrives in Madrid without several key players through injury.

Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu, Matthijs de Ligt, and Tom Heaton are all ruled out. Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo are also doubts, adding further strain to a squad already stretched thin. Carrick has publicly insisted his group will come through this difficult spell, but the pressure is undeniable.

For United, the Champions League offers a chance to reset. Their fourth-place standing in the competition gives them a platform to work from, and a positive result in Madrid would do much to ease the tension around Old Trafford.

Here is everything you need to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Atletico Madrid come into this fixture with four wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Deportivo Alaves, and they also beat Real Madrid 2-1 and Osasuna 4-0 during that run. The only defeat came against Liverpool in the Champions League, 2-1. Across those five matches, Atletico have scored ten goals and conceded four.

Manchester United have won just once in their last five matches, drawing two and losing two of the others. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Tottenham in the Premier League, and they also drew 1-1 with Fulham during that stretch. The solitary win was a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK, while defeats to Brighton in the Carabao Cup and Manchester City in the league reflect a difficult run. United have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a pre-season friendly in August 2026, which Manchester United won 2-1. In competitive action, the last encounters came in the 2021-22 Champions League, where Atletico won 1-0 at Old Trafford in the second leg after a 1-1 draw in Madrid in the first leg. Across the four meetings in the available record, Atletico hold the advantage with two wins to United's one, and one draw.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Manchester United sit fourth while Atletico Madrid are placed 25th. United's stronger position in the competition gives this fixture added significance for the home side as they look to climb the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: