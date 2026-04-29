Champions League - Final Stage Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal will kick-off at 29 Apr 2026, 20:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal are listed below. In the United Kingdom, the match is available to watch live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Atletico Madrid host Arsenal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, with Diego Simeone's side looking to use home advantage to put a dent in the Gunners' European ambitions.

Arsenal arrive in Madrid as the top side in the Champions League standings and sitting first in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta described Saturday's 1-0 win over Newcastle United as "game one", framing a five-match run that now demands the club compete at the highest level on two fronts simultaneously.

The pressure on Arteta is real. With Arsenal chasing a first league title in over two decades, the Champions League semi-final arrives at precisely the moment the Premier League race is tightening. How he manages his squad across both competitions could define the club's entire season.

Simeone faces his own problems. Atletico have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, and their injury list is substantial. Several key players will not feature in the first leg, leaving Simeone to reshape his side for the biggest game of their European campaign.

Off the pitch, the build-up has been coloured by transfer noise. Simeone confirmed that Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Julian Alvarez, while Alvarez himself dismissed reports linking him to Barcelona as a "snowball of lies". That subplot adds an unusual edge to an already charged occasion.

Arsenal carry their own absentees into the tie, with defensive concerns at the top of Arteta's list. The Gunners have been boosted by the return of some players, but the trip to Madrid will test the squad's depth in a decisive way.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid are without Jose Gimenez, Pablo Barrios, and Nahuel Gonzalez through injury, and Simeone names no suspended players. His projected XI features Jan Oblak in goal, with Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Soerloth leading the attack, and Clement Lenglet, Marcos Llorente, and Marc Pubill providing the defensive structure.

Arsenal travel to Madrid missing Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, and Mikel Merino through injury, with no suspensions listed. Arteta's projected XI is built around David Raya in goal, Viktor Gyokeres leading the line, and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli providing width from the flanks. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Atletico Madrid head into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions, with four defeats and no draws. Their most recent result was a 3-2 LaLiga victory over Athletic Bilbao on April 25, which ended a run of three consecutive losses. Those defeats included a 3-2 reverse at Elche, a 2-1 loss to Sevilla in the league, and a 1-2 Champions League defeat against Barcelona. Across the five matches, Atletico scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Arsenal's last five fixtures produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United on April 25. The Gunners also beat Sporting CP 1-0 in the Champions League on April 7, though they could only draw 0-0 in the return leg eight days later. Arsenal lost 2-1 to Manchester City and 2-1 at Bournemouth in that same run, scoring four goals and conceding five across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on October 21, 2025, in the Champions League group stage, when Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium. The previous two encounters were in the 2018 Europa League semi-finals: Atletico won 1-0 at the Metropolitano, and the first leg at Arsenal finished 1-1. Across the four meetings in the dataset, Arsenal have two wins to Atletico's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Arsenal sit first while Atletico Madrid are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: