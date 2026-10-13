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UEFA Youth League
team-logoAtletico Madrid U19
team-logoManchester United U19
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How to watch today's Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19 UEFA Youth League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19
Atletico Madrid U19
Manchester United U19
UEFA Youth League

How to watch the UEFA Youth League match between Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19 will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 15:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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This UEFA Youth League fixture is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, while HBO Max also carries coverage. Details of how to access both services are listed below.

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 2

Click here

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here


Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19 meet in the UEFA Youth League, with both clubs looking to make their mark in one of European youth football's most competitive environments.

Atletico's young side have had a difficult run in the Champions League Path, sitting well down the table and in need of points to stay in contention. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and they will need a strong performance at home to get their campaign back on track.

Manchester United's U19s arrive in considerably better shape. Sitting third in the Champions League Path standings, they have shown the kind of consistency that suggests this group is capable of going deep in the competition.

United's most recent outing produced a commanding 5-0 win over Sabah FK U19, and they carry genuine momentum into this fixture. Atletico will need to be at their best to contain a side in this kind of form.

For Atletico, home advantage matters. Their young players will draw on the club's identity and look to make life uncomfortable for a United side that, for all their quality, will be tested in unfamiliar surroundings.

Below you will find everything you need to watch this UEFA Youth League fixture live, including TV channel and live stream information.

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How to watch Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this UEFA Youth League fixture. Full squad and lineup details for both Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19 will be updated here as soon as they are confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

AMA

AMA - Form

PSV
L3-1
DYN
W2-6
MAH
W1-1
CBR
L0-4
LIU
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MUN

MUN - Form

ZVI
W2-5
ZVI
W6-0
AZU
L2-1
AZU
D0-0
SAB
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Atletico Madrid U19 head into this match with a mixed recent record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five UEFA Youth League outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Liverpool U19, though that followed a heavy 0-4 defeat to Club Brugge U19. Across those five matches, Atletico scored eight goals and conceded 14, reflecting a side that has struggled for defensive solidity. They did record back-to-back wins earlier in that run, beating Maccabi Haifa U19 and Dynamo Kyiv U19.

Manchester United U19 arrive with a stronger recent record, posting three wins and one draw from their last five, with a single defeat. Their latest result was a 5-0 thrashing of Sabah FK U19, and they also recorded a 6-0 win over Zalgiris Vilnius U19 earlier in the sequence. United scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded just one, pointing to a side with both attacking output and defensive organisation.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19 in the provided records.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Villarreal U19Villarreal U19VIL
220082+66
W
W
2
PSV Eindhoven U19PSV Eindhoven U19PSV
220071+66
W
W
3
Slavia Prague U19Slavia Prague U19SLP
220051+46
W
W
4
Atletico Madrid U19Atletico Madrid U19AMA
211052+34
W
D
5
Club Brugge U19Club Brugge U19CBR
211064+24
D
W
6
Lille U19Lille U19LIL
211032+14
W
D
7
Paris Saint Germain U19Paris Saint Germain U19PSG
110061+53
W
8
VfB Stuttgart U19VfB Stuttgart U19VFB
110050+53
W
9
Bayern Munich U19Bayern Munich U19BNM
210163+33
L
W
10
Real Madrid U19Real Madrid U19RLM
110030+33
W
11
Manchester United U19Manchester United U19MUN
210153+23
L
W
12
Roma U19Roma U19RMA
110042+23
W
13
FC Porto U19FC Porto U19POR
110031+23
W
14
Feyenoord U19Feyenoord U19FEY
110021+13
W
15
Arsenal U19Arsenal U19ARU
21014403
L
W
16
Lens U19Lens U19LEN
21014403
W
L
17
Barcelona U19Barcelona U19BAU
21012203
W
L
18
Viking U19Viking U19VIK
210125-33
W
L
19
Liverpool U19Liverpool U19LIU
10102201
D
20
Como U19Como U19COM
10101101
D
21
AEK Athens U19AEK Athens U19AEK
10100001
D
22
LASK U19LASK U19LAS
10100001
D
23
Real Betis U19Real Betis U19BET
10100001
D
24
Sporting CP U19Sporting CP U19SPU
201145-11
L
D
25
Galatasaray U19Galatasaray U19GLT
201123-11
L
D
26
Inter U19Inter U19INT
201114-31
D
L
27
RB Leipzig U19RB Leipzig U19RBL
201127-51
L
D
28
Borussia Dortmund U19Borussia Dortmund U19BVB
100123-10
L
29
Shakhtar Donetsk U19Shakhtar Donetsk U19SHA
100101-10
L
30
Aston Villa U19Aston Villa U19
100135-20
L
31
Fenerbahce U19Fenerbahce U19
100124-20
L
32
Manchester City U19Manchester City U19MCU
100113-20
L
33
Bodoe/Glimt U19Bodoe/Glimt U19BOD
100116-50
L
34
Slovan Bratislava U19Slovan Bratislava U19SLO
100116-50
L
35
SSC Napoli U19SSC Napoli U19NAP
200217-60
L
L
36
Sabah FK U19Sabah FK U19SAB
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the UEFA Youth League Champions League Path, Manchester United U19 sit third, while Atletico Madrid U19 are placed 14th, making this a fixture with contrasting implications for both sides' progression ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19 today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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