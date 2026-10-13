UEFA Youth League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 10:00

Today's game between Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19 will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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This UEFA Youth League fixture is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, while HBO Max also carries coverage. Details of how to access both services are listed below.





Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19 meet in the UEFA Youth League, with both clubs looking to make their mark in one of European youth football's most competitive environments.

Atletico's young side have had a difficult run in the Champions League Path, sitting well down the table and in need of points to stay in contention. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and they will need a strong performance at home to get their campaign back on track.

Manchester United's U19s arrive in considerably better shape. Sitting third in the Champions League Path standings, they have shown the kind of consistency that suggests this group is capable of going deep in the competition.

United's most recent outing produced a commanding 5-0 win over Sabah FK U19, and they carry genuine momentum into this fixture. Atletico will need to be at their best to contain a side in this kind of form.

For Atletico, home advantage matters. Their young players will draw on the club's identity and look to make life uncomfortable for a United side that, for all their quality, will be tested in unfamiliar surroundings.

Below you will find everything you need to watch this UEFA Youth League fixture live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this UEFA Youth League fixture. Full squad and lineup details for both Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19 will be updated here as soon as they are confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

Atletico Madrid U19 head into this match with a mixed recent record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five UEFA Youth League outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Liverpool U19, though that followed a heavy 0-4 defeat to Club Brugge U19. Across those five matches, Atletico scored eight goals and conceded 14, reflecting a side that has struggled for defensive solidity. They did record back-to-back wins earlier in that run, beating Maccabi Haifa U19 and Dynamo Kyiv U19.

Manchester United U19 arrive with a stronger recent record, posting three wins and one draw from their last five, with a single defeat. Their latest result was a 5-0 thrashing of Sabah FK U19, and they also recorded a 6-0 win over Zalgiris Vilnius U19 earlier in the sequence. United scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded just one, pointing to a side with both attacking output and defensive organisation.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19 in the provided records.

Standings

In the UEFA Youth League Champions League Path, Manchester United U19 sit third, while Atletico Madrid U19 are placed 14th, making this a fixture with contrasting implications for both sides' progression ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: