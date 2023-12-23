This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
La Liga
Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano
How to watch the La Liga match between Atlético and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a scintillating La Liga clash, Atletico Madrid look to leapfrog Barcelona in the third position as they host a struggling Sevilla side.

Diego Simeone's men had the perfect opportunity to win against Getafe last week as they had a two goal advantage but the visitors netted two goals in the dying minutes of the game to salvage themselves a point. A frustrated Los Rojiblancos side will now be aiming to head towards the Christmas break with a win and increase the pressure on the sides above them.

Sevilla's endless woes in La Liga were finally halted after the Spanish outfit won just their third game of the campaign against relegation-threatened Granada. A win could see them displace the four teams above them but their form this season has signalled differently.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlético vs Sevilla kick-off time

Date:December 23, 2023
Kick-off time: 3pm GMT
Venue:Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

The iconic Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid will host the clash between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla with kick-off scheduled at 3pm GMT in UK.

How to watch Atlético vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

The La Liga fixture will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Atlético team news

Stefan Savic will miss Sevilla's trip to Madrid with the defender being handed the marching orders against Getafe. Joining Savic on the sidelines would be Thomas Lemar and Pablo Barrios as the duo have long-term injuries to recover from.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Riquelme, Lino; Griezmann, Morata

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Grbic
Defenders:Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Witsel, Reinildo, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
Midfielders:De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino
Forwards:Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Sevilla team news

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has returned from his suspension for Sevilla while all of Djibril Sow, Joan Jordan, Dodi Lukebakio, Fernando, Marcos Acuna, Tanguy Nianzou, Mariano Diaz, Jesus Navas, Loic Bade, Erik Lamela, Orjan Nyland and Alfonso Pastor remain sidelined for the visitors due to their respective injuries.

Sevilla predicted XI: Dmitrovic; Gudelj, Ramos, Salas; Juanlu, Suso, Soumare, O Torres, Pedrosa; Ocampos, En-Nesyri

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dmitrovic
Defenders:Bade, Nianzou, Marcao, Gattoni, Ramos, Gudelj, Salas, Pedrosa, Sanchez
Midfielders:Soumare,Torres, Rakitic, Januzaj
Forwards:En-Nesyri, Mir, Ocampos,

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
6 Aug 2023Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Club Friendlies
5 Mar 2023Atletico 6-1 SevillaLa Liga
1 Oct 2022Sevilla 0-2 AtleticoLa Liga
15 May 2022Atletico 1-1 SevillaLa Liga
19 Dec 2021Sevilla 2-1 AtleticoLa Liga

