In a scintillating La Liga clash, Atletico Madrid look to leapfrog Barcelona in the third position as they host a struggling Sevilla side.
Diego Simeone's men had the perfect opportunity to win against Getafe last week as they had a two goal advantage but the visitors netted two goals in the dying minutes of the game to salvage themselves a point. A frustrated Los Rojiblancos side will now be aiming to head towards the Christmas break with a win and increase the pressure on the sides above them.
Sevilla's endless woes in La Liga were finally halted after the Spanish outfit won just their third game of the campaign against relegation-threatened Granada. A win could see them displace the four teams above them but their form this season has signalled differently.
Atlético vs Sevilla kick-off time
|Date:
|December 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3pm GMT
|Venue:
|Estadio Civitas Metropolitano
The iconic Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid will host the clash between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla with kick-off scheduled at 3pm GMT in UK.
How to watch Atlético vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams
The La Liga fixture will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Atlético team news
Stefan Savic will miss Sevilla's trip to Madrid with the defender being handed the marching orders against Getafe. Joining Savic on the sidelines would be Thomas Lemar and Pablo Barrios as the duo have long-term injuries to recover from.
Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Riquelme, Lino; Griezmann, Morata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Witsel, Reinildo, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa
Sevilla team news
Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has returned from his suspension for Sevilla while all of Djibril Sow, Joan Jordan, Dodi Lukebakio, Fernando, Marcos Acuna, Tanguy Nianzou, Mariano Diaz, Jesus Navas, Loic Bade, Erik Lamela, Orjan Nyland and Alfonso Pastor remain sidelined for the visitors due to their respective injuries.
Sevilla predicted XI: Dmitrovic; Gudelj, Ramos, Salas; Juanlu, Suso, Soumare, O Torres, Pedrosa; Ocampos, En-Nesyri
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dmitrovic
|Defenders:
|Bade, Nianzou, Marcao, Gattoni, Ramos, Gudelj, Salas, Pedrosa, Sanchez
|Midfielders:
|Soumare,Torres, Rakitic, Januzaj
|Forwards:
|En-Nesyri, Mir, Ocampos,
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|6 Aug 2023
|Sevilla 1-1 Atletico
|Club Friendlies
|5 Mar 2023
|Atletico 6-1 Sevilla
|La Liga
|1 Oct 2022
|Sevilla 0-2 Atletico
|La Liga
|15 May 2022
|Atletico 1-1 Sevilla
|La Liga
|19 Dec 2021
|Sevilla 2-1 Atletico
|La Liga