How to watch the La Liga match between Atlético and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a scintillating La Liga clash, Atletico Madrid look to leapfrog Barcelona in the third position as they host a struggling Sevilla side.

Diego Simeone's men had the perfect opportunity to win against Getafe last week as they had a two goal advantage but the visitors netted two goals in the dying minutes of the game to salvage themselves a point. A frustrated Los Rojiblancos side will now be aiming to head towards the Christmas break with a win and increase the pressure on the sides above them.

Sevilla's endless woes in La Liga were finally halted after the Spanish outfit won just their third game of the campaign against relegation-threatened Granada. A win could see them displace the four teams above them but their form this season has signalled differently.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlético vs Sevilla kick-off time

Date: December 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT Venue: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

The iconic Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid will host the clash between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla with kick-off scheduled at 3pm GMT in UK.

How to watch Atlético vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The La Liga fixture will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Atlético team news

Stefan Savic will miss Sevilla's trip to Madrid with the defender being handed the marching orders against Getafe. Joining Savic on the sidelines would be Thomas Lemar and Pablo Barrios as the duo have long-term injuries to recover from.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Riquelme, Lino; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Witsel, Reinildo, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Sevilla team news

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has returned from his suspension for Sevilla while all of Djibril Sow, Joan Jordan, Dodi Lukebakio, Fernando, Marcos Acuna, Tanguy Nianzou, Mariano Diaz, Jesus Navas, Loic Bade, Erik Lamela, Orjan Nyland and Alfonso Pastor remain sidelined for the visitors due to their respective injuries.

Sevilla predicted XI: Dmitrovic; Gudelj, Ramos, Salas; Juanlu, Suso, Soumare, O Torres, Pedrosa; Ocampos, En-Nesyri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic Defenders: Bade, Nianzou, Marcao, Gattoni, Ramos, Gudelj, Salas, Pedrosa, Sanchez Midfielders: Soumare,Torres, Rakitic, Januzaj Forwards: En-Nesyri, Mir, Ocampos,

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 Aug 2023 Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Club Friendlies 5 Mar 2023 Atletico 6-1 Sevilla La Liga 1 Oct 2022 Sevilla 0-2 Atletico La Liga 15 May 2022 Atletico 1-1 Sevilla La Liga 19 Dec 2021 Sevilla 2-1 Atletico La Liga

