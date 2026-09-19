Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Carolina Panthers in an all-NFC South division clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 20.

Both teams are currently sitting at 0-1 and still hunting for their first win of the new campaign.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers Team News

Both teams are hungry to rebound after contrasting Week 1 losses. The Falcons dropped a defensive battle 20-13 to the Steelers, while the Panthers were on the wrong end of a historic 59-37 shootout against the Bears.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The Quarterback Carousel : Nominal starter Tua Tagovailoa has sat out consecutive practices with an oblique injury and is highly questionable. Week 1 starter Cooper Rush (back) and rookie Michael Penix Jr. (knee/ACL recovery) were both full participants on Thursday and split first-team reps. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to name his starter.

Offensive Line Hits : Guard Chris Lindstrom is currently in concussion protocol. While he upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday, his status remains up in the air. Tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) missed Thursday's session, and Cameron Williams was placed on Injured Reserve.

Defense Boost : Cornerback A.J. Terrell (shoulder) returned to a full participant on Thursday after being held out earlier in the week.

Offensive Focal Point : Expect another heavy dose of running back Bijan Robinson, who recorded a career-high 29 touches for 173 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

Carolina Panthers Team News

After a stellar offensive display paired with a defensive collapse in Week 1, the reigning NFC South champions are tweaking their depth chart.

Roster & Special Teams Shuffle : The Panthers waived wide receiver/primary return man Jimmy Horn Jr. and signed linebacker Tyrel Dodson to the active 53-man roster. John Metchie III is slated to take over return duties. To refill the practice squad, Carolina signed wideout E.J. Williams Jr.

Injury Updates : Rising wide receiver Jalen Coker, who exploded for 138 yards and two scores against Chicago, has been limited in practice with an ankle injury. Tight end Darren Waller took a scheduled rest day.

Historical Edge : Quarterback Bryce Young historically thrives against Atlanta, boasting a 4-1 career record against the Falcons compared to 10-30 against the rest of the league. He will look to exploit an Atlanta defense that could be missing pieces on the line.



