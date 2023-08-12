Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be looking to make a strong start to the season when they take on Athletic Club in Saturday's La Liga fixture at San Mames, Bilbao.

Los Blancos conceded the league title to archrivals Barcelona by a whole 10 points, while Ernesto Valverde's men lost out to Osasuna in the race for European qualification. After concluding last season with a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, both sides will want to start their new campaign with a win.

Athletic were last involved in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in a friendly. Carlo Ancelotti's side registered wins over AC Milan and Manchester United before defeats against Barcelona and Juventus amid their preparations.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST Venue: San Mames

The Primera Division match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid is scheduled for August 12, 2023, at the San Mames football stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Valverde is believed to have the luxury of a full squad with the exception of defender Yeray Alvarez needing to pass a late fitness test.

Nico Williams, Oiham Sancet, Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams are all expected to be part of the attack, with the likes of Asier Villalibre and Gorka Guruzeta also be pushing for a start.

Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; De Marcos, Alvarez, Vivian, Lekue; Ruiz de Galarreta, Vesga; N Williams, Sancet, Muniain; I Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Agirrezabala Defenders: Alvarez, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos Midfielders: Vesga, Nolaskoain, De Galarreta, Herrera, D. Garcia, Prados, Sancet, Muniain, Berenguer, Morcillo, Ares, N. Williams Forwards: I. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta, Marton

Real Madrid team news

There are quite a few injuries in the visitor's squad. New signing Guler is out with a knee problem; while Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are sidelined with muscular and hamstring issues, respectively.

Madrid are said to have approached David de Gea among the six goalkeepers they could sign to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois, as Andriy Lunin will start in goal on Saturday.

Ancelotti looks set to utilise a diamond shaped midfield this season with Jude Bellingham in an advanced role and the pair of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr up front.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga may feature ahead of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the middle.

David Alaba can face competition from new signing Fran Garcia for the left-back spot, while the pair of Militao and Antonio Rudiger should start at center-back.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin Defenders: Militao, Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez, Odriozola Midfielders: Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Reinier Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jun 4, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Club La Liga Jan 22, 2023 Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid La Liga Feb 3, 2022 Athletic Club 1-0 Real Madrid Copa del Rey Jan 16, 2022 Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Dec 22, 2021 Athletic Club 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga

