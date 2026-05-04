WSL - WSL Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa Women and West Ham United Women will kick-off at 4 May 2026, 13:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa Women vs West Ham United Women are listed below. The match is available to watch on Sky Sports, with coverage across Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix. Sky Sports WSL content is also streamed via their dedicated YouTube channel, and the official Barclays WSL YouTube channel provides an additional free-to-air option for viewers.

Aston Villa Women host West Ham United Women at Villa Park in a WSL fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the lower half of the table.

Villa have shown they can compete with the division's best this season, holding Manchester City to a goalless draw in March before beating Leicester City on the road. But their recent record is patchy, and a heavy 7-3 defeat to Tottenham in February exposed defensive vulnerabilities that opponents have continued to test.

The home side fell to a 4-3 defeat against Chelsea in their last outing, a result that will sting given how close they came. Goals are clearly not the problem for Carla Ward's side, but keeping them out has been a persistent issue.

West Ham arrive at Villa Park on the back of a confidence-boosting win. They beat Liverpool 1-0 last Sunday, a result that snapped a run of mixed form and gave the squad a timely lift. Before that, they had taken points from Arsenal's rivals London City Lionesses and held Manchester United to a draw.

The Hammers were on the wrong end of a 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal in March, which serves as a reminder of how quickly things can turn in the WSL. Consistency has been the challenge for West Ham all season, and they will need to be sharper here than they were in that north London defeat.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the WSL standings, making this the kind of match where three points carry genuine significance for how the final weeks of the season unfold.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa Women vs West Ham United Women, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Aston Villa Women vs West Ham United Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Aston Villa Women ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage.

West Ham United Women also have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Villa Park. Updates for both teams will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Aston Villa Women have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five WSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, a game in which they scored three times but could not hold on. Earlier in that run, they drew 0-0 with Manchester City and picked up a 2-1 away win at Leicester. The 7-3 loss to Tottenham in February stands out as their heaviest defeat across the five matches. Villa have scored nine goals in that period but conceded 14, pointing to an attack that creates chances and a defence that has struggled to stay solid.

West Ham United Women have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Liverpool, which was their first win in four outings. They drew 1-1 with London City Lionesses and 0-0 with Manchester United either side of a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal. A 2-1 FA Cup loss to Brighton earlier in the run rounds out the five matches. West Ham have scored three goals and conceded nine across that spell, though the Arsenal result skews those numbers significantly.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in October 2025, when West Ham United Women hosted Aston Villa Women in a WSL fixture that ended 0-2 to Villa. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Aston Villa Women have won three times, West Ham United Women have won none, and two matches have ended in draws. Villa have scored 11 goals in those five meetings, with West Ham scoring seven.

Standings

Aston Villa Women sit ninth in the WSL table, with West Ham United Women two places below them in eleventh. Both clubs are in the bottom half of the division, and the gap between them makes this a fixture with direct implications for where each side finishes come the end of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa Women vs West Ham United Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: