How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Manchester United Women with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Trevor Brown Memorial Ground

Aston Villa Women host Manchester United Women at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground in Boldmere in a Women's Super League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs.

Natalia Arroyo's Villa side come into this match in solid form, having collected four wins from their last five games across all competitions. A draw against Arsenal in their most recent WSL outing showed they can compete with the league's top sides, and they will be looking to build on that at home.

Manchester United, managed by Eva Olid, sit fifth in the WSL table heading into this fixture. Their recent results have been mixed, with back-to-back draws in the league against Everton and Manchester City, though cup wins over Burnley and Liverpool demonstrate they retain firepower when they need it.

Villa currently occupy ninth place in the WSL standings, meaning this is a match where three points would carry different implications for each side. United will be looking to apply pressure on the teams above them, while Villa need a result to climb the table.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds an interesting layer of context. United have generally had the better of recent meetings, though Villa claimed a memorable win at Old Trafford in the 2025-26 season.

For details on how to watch this WSL fixture live, read on below.

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