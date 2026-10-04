WSL - Game Week 5 4 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Trevor Brown Memorial Ground

Today's game between Aston Villa Women and Crystal Palace FC Women will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Aston Villa Women vs Crystal Palace FC Women will be broadcast live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below, so you can follow all the action as it happens.





Aston Villa Women host Crystal Palace FC Women at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground in Boldmere in a Women's Super League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Natalia Arroyo's Villa side come into this match under pressure. A heavy 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur Women in their last WSL outing exposed some defensive fragility, and the home side will be looking to put things right on their own patch.

Crystal Palace, managed by Josanne Potter, arrive in more settled form. A 3-3 draw at Birmingham City Women last time out in the league showed they can score goals, and their WSL Cup campaign has provided useful momentum.

For Villa, this is a game they need. Sitting in the bottom three of the WSL, points at home are not optional — they are a necessity if Arroyo's squad is to climb the table.

Palace sit in mid-table and will back themselves to take something from this fixture. Their draw against Arsenal Women earlier in the season demonstrated they are capable of competing with stronger opposition.

Below, you can find all the information you need on how to watch this WSL fixture live.

How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Crystal Palace FC Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Natalia Arroyo has not confirmed her starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been released by Aston Villa Women at this stage. Full squad details are expected to be made available closer to kick-off.

Josanne Potter's Crystal Palace FC Women side are similarly without a confirmed lineup, with no injury or suspension news currently available. Updates will be added here as the club releases further information ahead of the game.

Form

Aston Villa Women head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, picking up two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 WSL Cup victory over Newcastle United Women, which offered some encouragement after a difficult spell. That win followed a 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur Women in the WSL, Villa's heaviest defeat in that five-match run. Across those five games, Villa have scored seven goals and conceded eleven, a return that underlines the defensive inconsistency Arroyo's side will need to address.

Crystal Palace arrive with their own mixed form, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five. Potter's side put together back-to-back wins in the WSL Cup, beating Charlton Athletic 3-0 and Watford 1-0, but those results bookend a difficult WSL period that included a 7-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur Women. Palace have scored seven goals and conceded ten across the five matches, with their ability to find the net offering a consistent bright spot.

Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs is closely contested. Crystal Palace won the most recent meeting 3-1 at home in the WSL in March 2025, but Aston Villa had claimed a 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture at their ground in November 2024. Across the three most recent meetings on record, each match has produced a home win, suggesting the venue carries significance in this fixture — a factor that could work in Villa's favour as they look to turn around their league form.

Standings

In the WSL table, Aston Villa Women currently sit 13th while Crystal Palace FC Women are placed 8th, meaning Palace come into this match with a significant positional advantage over their hosts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa Women vs Crystal Palace FC Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: