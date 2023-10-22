Aston Villa vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Aston Villa and West Ham will be aiming to break into the top-four in the Premier League standings when the two sides clash at Villa Park on Sunday.

Another common factor is that both teams drew their last respective league outing, with Unai Emery's men locked in a 1-1 result with Wolves, while David Moyes' side played out an exciting four-goal draw with Newcastle United.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm BST Venue: Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, London.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on October 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Nicolo Zaniolo seems to be available despite being linked to the Italian football betting scandal that is making the rounds, while the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno remain sidelined through injuries.

It would remain up to Emery whether or not the South American contingent consisting of Emiliano Martinez, Jhon Duran and Leon Bailey returning from the international break will feature on Saturday.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore Forwards: Watkins, Duran

West Ham team news

Moyes has a few concerns as the trio of Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are doubts ahead of the trip to Villa Park.

Meanwhile, the freshness of Mexico's Edson Alvarez and Jamaica's Michail Antonio will have to be taken into consideration following their long travels.

Mohammed Kudus will offer competition to Lucas Paqueta for a spot in attack.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Mar 12, 2023 West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa Premier League Aug 28, 2022 Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham United Premier League Mar 13, 2022 West Ham United 2-1 Aston Villa Premier League Oct 31, 2021 Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham United Premier League Feb 3, 2021 Aston Villa 1-3 West Ham United Premier League

