Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Viking will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United States Paramount+ United Kingdom HBO Max Canada Fubo

Gemini

TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa vs Viking are listed below. The match is available to watch live via TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 9, and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as on HBO Max.

Aston Villa host Viking at Villa Park in the Champions League, looking to build on a strong start to their European campaign this season.

Unai Emery's side arrive into this fixture in excellent form. Their most recent Champions League outing saw them dismantle Fenerbahce 6-0 at Villa Park, a result that lifted them to fourth in the competition standings with two wins from two group games.

Nicolas Jackson has been central to Villa's attacking threat. The striker scored twice against Fenerbahce and has drawn attention from pundits who believe he is on course to surpass his personal goalscoring best this season, benefiting from a reunion with Emery and a less pressured environment than he experienced at Chelsea.

Viking arrive as genuine competitors at this level. Morten Jensen's side drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich in their most recent Champions League fixture, a result that underlines the Norwegian club's capacity to compete against established European names.

The visitors carry injury concerns into the match, with several players unavailable, but their domestic form in the Eliteserien has been consistent, and they will not travel to Birmingham simply to make up the numbers.

Villa's home record in Europe has been formidable this term. Emery publicly challenged his squad to restore Villa Park's reputation as a difficult venue earlier in the season, and the response against Fenerbahce suggested that message landed.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Viking with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery names a strong projected XI for Villa, with Zion Suzuki in goal behind a back four of Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Pau Torres, and Tyrone Mings. Boubacar Kamara and Alysson Edward are set to operate in midfield alongside Ross Barkley and John McGinn, with Ibrahim Mbaye and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack. Ian Maatsen, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all listed as unavailable through injury.

For Viking, Morten Jensen is expected to line up with Arild Oestboe in goal, supported by Henrik Falchener, Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, and Kristoffer Haugen in defence. Joe Bell, Kristoffer Askildsen, and Henrik Roervik Bjoerdal are set to fill midfield roles, with Peter Christiansen, Erik Botheim, and Zlatko Tripic named in attack. Anders Baertelsen, Veton Berisha, Sondre Bjoershol, Nicholas D'Agostino, and Martin Roseth are all absent through injury.

Form

Aston Villa have recorded four wins and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce, which followed a 2-2 Premier League draw with Brentford. Villa also claimed a 1-0 win at Newcastle United in the Premier League and a 2-3 victory at Tottenham Hotspur. Across those five fixtures, they have scored fifteen goals and conceded five.

Viking have won three and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Fredrikstad in the Eliteserien, which came days after a 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Jensen's side also beat Brann 2-0 and Lillestroem 3-0 in league play, and won 3-0 against Madla in cup action. That draw in Munich remains their only dropped points across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Aston Villa and Viking across recent meetings. This fixture represents a rare encounter between the two clubs at this level of European competition.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Aston Villa sit fourth while Viking are placed 29th. The gap in standings reflects Villa's strong start to the group phase against Viking's more difficult opening fixtures, though Jensen's side showed against Bayern Munich that they are capable of competing with teams ranked far above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Viking today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: