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Champions League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoViking
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 2
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How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Viking Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Viking
Aston Villa
Viking
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Aston Villa and Viking, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Viking will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
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VPN GuideGemini

TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa vs Viking are listed below. The match is available to watch live via TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 9, and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as on HBO Max.

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 2

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TNT Sports 9

TNT Sports 9

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TNT Sports Ultimate

TNT Sports Ultimate

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Aston Villa host Viking at Villa Park in the Champions League, looking to build on a strong start to their European campaign this season.

Unai Emery's side arrive into this fixture in excellent form. Their most recent Champions League outing saw them dismantle Fenerbahce 6-0 at Villa Park, a result that lifted them to fourth in the competition standings with two wins from two group games.

Nicolas Jackson has been central to Villa's attacking threat. The striker scored twice against Fenerbahce and has drawn attention from pundits who believe he is on course to surpass his personal goalscoring best this season, benefiting from a reunion with Emery and a less pressured environment than he experienced at Chelsea.

Viking arrive as genuine competitors at this level. Morten Jensen's side drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich in their most recent Champions League fixture, a result that underlines the Norwegian club's capacity to compete against established European names.

The visitors carry injury concerns into the match, with several players unavailable, but their domestic form in the Eliteserien has been consistent, and they will not travel to Birmingham simply to make up the numbers.

Villa's home record in Europe has been formidable this term. Emery publicly challenged his squad to restore Villa Park's reputation as a difficult venue earlier in the season, and the response against Fenerbahce suggested that message landed.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

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How to watch Aston Villa vs Viking with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Viking Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
page.match.formation.title
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-3-3
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefP. TorresP. TorresM. CashM. CashT. MingsT. MingsB. KamaraB. KamaraAlysson EdwardAlysson EdwardR. BarkleyR. BarkleyJ. McGinnJ. McGinnI. MbayeI. MbayeN. JacksonN. JacksonA. OestboeA. OestboeH. FalchenerH. FalchenerH. HeggheimH. HeggheimG. StensnessG. StensnessK. HaugenK. Haugenteam-logoH. BjoerdalJ. BellJ. BellK. AskildsenK. AskildsenP. ChristiansenP. ChristiansenE. BotheimE. BotheimZ. TripicZ. Tripic
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Viking

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • M. Jensen

Unai Emery names a strong projected XI for Villa, with Zion Suzuki in goal behind a back four of Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Pau Torres, and Tyrone Mings. Boubacar Kamara and Alysson Edward are set to operate in midfield alongside Ross Barkley and John McGinn, with Ibrahim Mbaye and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack. Ian Maatsen, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all listed as unavailable through injury.

For Viking, Morten Jensen is expected to line up with Arild Oestboe in goal, supported by Henrik Falchener, Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, and Kristoffer Haugen in defence. Joe Bell, Kristoffer Askildsen, and Henrik Roervik Bjoerdal are set to fill midfield roles, with Peter Christiansen, Erik Botheim, and Zlatko Tripic named in attack. Anders Baertelsen, Veton Berisha, Sondre Bjoershol, Nicholas D'Agostino, and Martin Roseth are all absent through injury.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
FB
W6-0
NEW
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VIK

VIK - Form

LIL
W3-0
MAD
W0-3
BRA
W0-2
FCB
D3-3
FRE
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Aston Villa have recorded four wins and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce, which followed a 2-2 Premier League draw with Brentford. Villa also claimed a 1-0 win at Newcastle United in the Premier League and a 2-3 victory at Tottenham Hotspur. Across those five fixtures, they have scored fifteen goals and conceded five.

Viking have won three and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Fredrikstad in the Eliteserien, which came days after a 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Jensen's side also beat Brann 2-0 and Lillestroem 3-0 in league play, and won 3-0 against Madla in cup action. That draw in Munich remains their only dropped points across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Aston Villa and Viking across recent meetings. This fixture represents a rare encounter between the two clubs at this level of European competition.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Aston Villa sit fourth while Viking are placed 29th. The gap in standings reflects Villa's strong start to the group phase against Viking's more difficult opening fixtures, though Jensen's side showed against Bayern Munich that they are capable of competing with teams ranked far above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Viking today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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