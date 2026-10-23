Premier League - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Manchester City will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Aston Villa vs Manchester City is available to watch live via HBO Max and TNT Sports, including TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester City travel to Villa Park on Saturday for a Premier League fixture that pits the division's pace-setters against one of European football's most improved sides. Enzo Maresca's side arrive in Birmingham having won all seven of their opening league matches, sitting three points clear at the top of the table. Unai Emery's Villa, meanwhile, have their own momentum to carry into the contest.

Emery marks four years in charge of Aston Villa this weekend, and the transformation he has overseen is hard to overstate. The club won the Europa League last season, have invested nearly £280m in summer reinforcements, and sit in the upper reaches of the Champions League table. A 3-1 home victory over Viking in midweek extended their remarkable European home record to 12 consecutive wins.

New arrivals have driven much of Villa's early-season energy. Brazilian winger Alysson has caused defences problems with his pace since arriving in January, while £47m teenager Ibrahim Mbaye has shown why he is regarded as one of the game's top young prospects. Nicolas Jackson, reunited with his former Villarreal coach, has already scored five times this term.

City arrive with attacking firepower of their own. Erling Haaland is confirmed fully fit after being rested for the midweek Champions League win over AEK Athens, and Phil Foden is in the form of his life after scoring a hat-trick in that same fixture. Rayan Cherki, who has four goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, adds a further creative dimension despite Maresca still working to find the right positional balance for the Frenchman.

The mood inside City's camp is confident. Maresca has spoken openly about his squad's hunger to build on a perfect start, and with Arsenal scheduled to play later on Saturday, three points at Villa Park would extend their lead at the summit. Emery, for his part, has called on the Villa faithful to match the atmosphere that greeted Viking in midweek.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City, including TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery will be without Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka through injury. Johan Manzambi, the £50m summer signing, has been listed as a doubt for this fixture. Emery's projected XI is expected to feature Zion Suzuki in goal, with Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, and Ian Maatsen in defence, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Boubacar Kamara, and Joao Gomes in midfield, and Emiliano Buendia supporting Nicolas Jackson.

Enzo Maresca confirmed that Erling Haaland is fully fit and available after being rested for the midweek European fixture. Three players — Nico O'Reilly, Matheus Nunes, and Mateo Kovacic — were doubts at the time of Maresca's pre-match press conference, with their availability subject to a final training assessment. Antoine Semenyo remains sidelined with a knee injury sustained against Ipswich, leaving him out for approximately eight weeks. City's projected XI includes Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Iliman Ndiaye, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Jeremy Doku, Enzo Fernandez, and Erling Haaland.

Form

Aston Villa have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Champions League win over Viking, and they have also recorded a 6-0 victory over Fenerbahce and a 1-0 away win at Newcastle United in that run.

Manchester City have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding four across those fixtures. Their most recent result was a 5-1 Champions League victory over AEK Athens, with a 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town and a 3-0 win at Liverpool also included in that sequence. City's only defeat in recent weeks came outside this five-game window, a 4-2 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record between these sides has tilted firmly in Villa's favour. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Villa have won three times compared to City's two victories, with Emery's side claiming wins in three of the four most recent fixtures. The last time these teams met, Villa won 1-2 at the Etihad Stadium in May 2026, following a 1-0 home win at Villa Park in October 2025. City's last victory in the series came in April 2025.

Standings

Manchester City lead the Premier League table going into this fixture, while Aston Villa sit 12th — a gap in the standings that reflects City's perfect start but understates the quality Emery has assembled at Villa Park.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: