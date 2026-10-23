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Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoManchester City
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How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Aston Villa
Manchester City
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Manchester City will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 12:30.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesFubo
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
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VPN GuideGemini

Aston Villa vs Manchester City is available to watch live via HBO Max and TNT Sports, including TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

HBO Max

HBO Max

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TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports 1

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TNT Sports Ultimate

TNT Sports Ultimate

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Manchester City travel to Villa Park on Saturday for a Premier League fixture that pits the division's pace-setters against one of European football's most improved sides. Enzo Maresca's side arrive in Birmingham having won all seven of their opening league matches, sitting three points clear at the top of the table. Unai Emery's Villa, meanwhile, have their own momentum to carry into the contest.

Emery marks four years in charge of Aston Villa this weekend, and the transformation he has overseen is hard to overstate. The club won the Europa League last season, have invested nearly £280m in summer reinforcements, and sit in the upper reaches of the Champions League table. A 3-1 home victory over Viking in midweek extended their remarkable European home record to 12 consecutive wins.

New arrivals have driven much of Villa's early-season energy. Brazilian winger Alysson has caused defences problems with his pace since arriving in January, while £47m teenager Ibrahim Mbaye has shown why he is regarded as one of the game's top young prospects. Nicolas Jackson, reunited with his former Villarreal coach, has already scored five times this term.

City arrive with attacking firepower of their own. Erling Haaland is confirmed fully fit after being rested for the midweek Champions League win over AEK Athens, and Phil Foden is in the form of his life after scoring a hat-trick in that same fixture. Rayan Cherki, who has four goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, adds a further creative dimension despite Maresca still working to find the right positional balance for the Frenchman.

The mood inside City's camp is confident. Maresca has spoken openly about his squad's hunger to build on a perfect start, and with Arsenal scheduled to play later on Saturday, three points at Villa Park would extend their lead at the summit. Emery, for his part, has called on the Villa faithful to match the atmosphere that greeted Viking in midweek.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City, including TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

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How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
page.match.formation.title
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiM. CashM. CashP. TorresP. TorresV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefI. MaatsenI. MaatsenJ. McGinnJ. McGinnR. BarkleyR. BarkleyB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. GomesJ. GomesE. BuendiaE. BuendiaN. JacksonN. JacksonG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaR. DiasR. DiasA. KhusanovA. KhusanovM. GuehiM. GuehiJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolE. AndersonE. AndersonI. NdiayeI. NdiayeA. BouaddiA. BouaddiJ. DokuJ. DokuE. FernandezE. FernandezE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • E. Maresca

Unai Emery will be without Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka through injury. Johan Manzambi, the £50m summer signing, has been listed as a doubt for this fixture. Emery's projected XI is expected to feature Zion Suzuki in goal, with Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, and Ian Maatsen in defence, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Boubacar Kamara, and Joao Gomes in midfield, and Emiliano Buendia supporting Nicolas Jackson.

Enzo Maresca confirmed that Erling Haaland is fully fit and available after being rested for the midweek European fixture. Three players — Nico O'Reilly, Matheus Nunes, and Mateo Kovacic — were doubts at the time of Maresca's pre-match press conference, with their availability subject to a final training assessment. Antoine Semenyo remains sidelined with a knee injury sustained against Ipswich, leaving him out for approximately eight weeks. City's projected XI includes Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Iliman Ndiaye, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Jeremy Doku, Enzo Fernandez, and Erling Haaland.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
FB
W6-0
NEW
W0-1
VIK
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MCI

MCI - Form

SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Aston Villa have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Champions League win over Viking, and they have also recorded a 6-0 victory over Fenerbahce and a 1-0 away win at Newcastle United in that run.

Manchester City have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding four across those fixtures. Their most recent result was a 5-1 Champions League victory over AEK Athens, with a 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town and a 3-0 win at Liverpool also included in that sequence. City's only defeat in recent weeks came outside this five-game window, a 4-2 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawManchester City
3
0
2
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The recent head-to-head record between these sides has tilted firmly in Villa's favour. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Villa have won three times compared to City's two victories, with Emery's side claiming wins in three of the four most recent fixtures. The last time these teams met, Villa won 1-2 at the Etihad Stadium in May 2026, following a 1-0 home win at Villa Park in October 2025. City's last victory in the series came in April 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
7133610-46
W
D
L
D
D
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
7205614-86
L
W
W
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Manchester City lead the Premier League table going into this fixture, while Aston Villa sit 12th — a gap in the standings that reflects City's perfect start but understates the quality Emery has assembled at Villa Park.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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