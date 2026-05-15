Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Liverpool will kick-off at 15 May 2026, 20:00.

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Aston Villa vs Liverpool will be shown live in the UK, with TV channel and live stream options available through Sky Sports. The match is set to broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with NowTV also offering a live stream for those without a full Sky subscription.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch the game, a VPN can allow you to access your usual streaming service from overseas. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can bypass regional restrictions and watch as normal.

Aston Villa host Liverpool at Villa Park on Sunday, May 17, in what is a genuinely consequential Premier League Matchday 37 fixture. Both clubs arrive with points still to play for, and the atmosphere in Birmingham promises to be charged.

Villa head into this one in complicated form. Unai Emery's side drew 2-2 with relegated Burnley last time out, a result the Spaniard bizarrely defended with enthusiasm, though the dropped points did real damage to their top-four ambitions. Their Europa League campaign has added another layer of complexity to the schedule, with the club preparing for the final against Freiburg in Istanbul on May 20.

That European commitments loom large is evident in Villa's recent results. They beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Europa League but lost the first leg 1-0, before falling to Tottenham and Fulham in the league. Emery is managing a squad stretched across multiple fronts.

Liverpool arrive at Villa Park with their own inconsistencies to address. Arne Slot's side drew 1-1 with Chelsea on May 9 and suffered a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United before that. A win over Crystal Palace and a victory at Everton show they retain the capacity for strong results, but the rhythm has been uneven.

The visitors are also dealing with significant injury problems and questions that extend beyond the pitch. Reports of Liverpool making contact with Real Madrid over Xabi Alonso's availability suggest uncertainty around Slot's long-term position, while defensive reinforcements are being actively scouted ahead of the summer.

With Liverpool sitting fourth and Villa fifth in the Premier League table, three points here could prove decisive in the race for European qualification. The margin between the two clubs is tight enough that neither can afford a slip.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Villa head into the match without Onana, Alysson Edward, and Kamara through injury, with no suspensions to contend with. Emery's projected XI sees Emiliano Martinez in goal, with a back four of Maatsen, Konsa, Mings, and Cash. McGinn, Barkley, Lindelof, and Tielemans are expected to fill the midfield, with Rogers and Watkins leading the attack.

Liverpool are without a number of players, with Becker, Salah, Bajcetic, Leoni, Bradley, Endo, and Ekitike all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed. Mamardashvili is named in goal behind a back four of Van Dijk, Jones, Kerkez, and Konate, with Mac Allister, Gravenberch, and Szoboszlai in midfield and Ngumoha, Frimpong, and Gakpo further forward. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Villa's last five matches tell the story of a club pulled in several directions at once. They have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses in that run, scoring nine goals and conceding five. The 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Europa League was their standout result, but they followed it with a 2-2 draw at Burnley and have lost to Tottenham, Fulham, and Forest across all competitions. Three defeats in five is not the form of a side pushing hard for a top-four finish.

Liverpool's recent run reads as two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five. They beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and won 1-2 at Everton, but lost 3-2 to Manchester United and were beaten 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The draw at Chelsea is their most recent result. Slot's side have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games, reflecting a team that creates chances but has shown defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





Liverpool have dominated this fixture in recent seasons. The most recent meeting came at Anfield in November 2025, when Liverpool won 2-0. That result continued a pattern of Anfield dominance, with Liverpool also winning 2-0 at home in November 2024 and 3-0 in September 2023. Villa's home record in this series offers slightly more encouragement: they drew 2-2 at Villa Park in February 2025 and shared a 3-3 draw in May 2024. Across the five most recent meetings, Liverpool have won three times, with two draws and no wins for Villa.

Standings

Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League table, with Aston Villa one place below them in fifth. The gap between the two sides means this fixture has direct implications for European qualification, with both clubs competing for the same prize on the final stretch of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: