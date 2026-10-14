Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce are listed below. TNT Sports 2 will broadcast the match live, and streaming is also available via HBO Max.





Aston Villa host Fenerbahce at Villa Park in the Champions League, with Unai Emery's side desperate to end a frustrating run of results on home soil. Three fixtures into the new European campaign, Villa have yet to win in front of their own supporters, and the pressure is mounting.

Emery has spoken directly about reclaiming Villa Park as a fortress, and this fixture presents an opportunity to do exactly that. A win would provide a significant lift for a squad that has been stretched across competitions and hit hard by injuries.

Fenerbahce arrive in Birmingham in decent shape. Ismail Kartal's side put three past Rizespor in their most recent Super Lig outing and have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

The Turkish side carry genuine attacking threat. Mason Greenwood and Kerem Akturkoglu lead the line, supported by the experience of N'Golo Kante in midfield, and Fenerbahce will not travel to Birmingham simply to defend.

For Villa, the absence of several key players complicates matters. Amadou Onana and Leon Goretzka are both unavailable in midfield, forcing Emery to find solutions in a position that is central to how his team controls games.

The Champions League table adds further context. Both clubs are positioned in the lower half of the standings and cannot afford to fall further behind. Three points here would have real implications for how the rest of the group stage unfolds.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery has a notable injury list to manage ahead of this fixture. Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, and Brian Madjo are all unavailable, with the absences of Onana and Goretzka particularly felt in central midfield. Emery's projected XI includes Zion Suzuki in goal, a back four of Matty Cash, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Pau Torres, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, with Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, and Boubacar Kamara providing the engine room. Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson are expected to lead the attack.

Fenerbahce head into the match without Jayden Oosterwolde and Mert Muldur, but Ismail Kartal still has a well-stocked squad at his disposal. The projected XI features Ederson in goal, with Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Nathan Ake, and Archie Brown in defence. Matteo Guendouzi and N'Golo Kante anchor the midfield, while Bartug Elmaz, Vedat Muriqi, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Mason Greenwood are expected to provide the attacking threat.

Form

Aston Villa have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, and before that they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 away from home in the league. Villa have also claimed wins over Sevilla in a friendly and Coventry City in the Carabao Cup during this run, with their only defeat coming 1-2 against Nottingham Forest. Across those five matches, Villa scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Fenerbahce arrive having won three of their last five in all competitions, drawing once and losing once. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 Super Lig win over Rizespor, while their standout performance in the run was an 8-0 demolition of Eyupspor. They drew 1-1 with Roma in the Champions League and have scored 14 goals across those five fixtures, conceding three.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Europa League Fenerbahce FB 0 Aston Villa AVL 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on January 22, 2026, when Aston Villa won 1-0 away at Fenerbahce. That is the only head-to-head fixture recorded between the sides in the provided data, meaning Wednesday's match at Villa Park represents a rare occasion for both clubs to build on a limited but meaningful recent history.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Aston Villa sit ninth while Fenerbahce are placed 20th. Both clubs are in the lower reaches of the table, meaning a win for either side would carry genuine weight as they look to improve their position in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: