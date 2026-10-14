Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoFenerbahce
Watch it on TNT Sports 2Watch it on HBO Max
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce
Aston Villa
Fenerbahce
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce are listed below. TNT Sports 2 will broadcast the match live, and streaming is also available via HBO Max.

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 2

Click here

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here


Aston Villa host Fenerbahce at Villa Park in the Champions League, with Unai Emery's side desperate to end a frustrating run of results on home soil. Three fixtures into the new European campaign, Villa have yet to win in front of their own supporters, and the pressure is mounting.

Emery has spoken directly about reclaiming Villa Park as a fortress, and this fixture presents an opportunity to do exactly that. A win would provide a significant lift for a squad that has been stretched across competitions and hit hard by injuries.

Fenerbahce arrive in Birmingham in decent shape. Ismail Kartal's side put three past Rizespor in their most recent Super Lig outing and have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

The Turkish side carry genuine attacking threat. Mason Greenwood and Kerem Akturkoglu lead the line, supported by the experience of N'Golo Kante in midfield, and Fenerbahce will not travel to Birmingham simply to defend.

For Villa, the absence of several key players complicates matters. Amadou Onana and Leon Goretzka are both unavailable in midfield, forcing Emery to find solutions in a position that is central to how his team controls games.

The Champions League table adds further context. Both clubs are positioned in the lower half of the standings and cannot afford to fall further behind. Three points here would have real implications for how the rest of the group stage unfolds.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

Explore Crypto
etoro logo

Invest in leading cryptoassets

Trade a wide range of cryptoassets alongside stocks, ETFs and more from one account.

Disclaimer: Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY.

Explorecrypto

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
page.match.formation.title
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
4-3-3
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiM. CashM. CashA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaP. TorresP. TorresV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiJ. GomesJ. GomesJ. McGinnJ. McGinnB. KamaraB. KamaraE. BuendiaE. BuendiaN. JacksonN. JacksonEdersonEdersonN. SemedoN. SemedoM. SkriniarM. SkriniarN. AkeN. AkeA. BrownA. BrownM. GuendouziM. GuendouziN. KanteN. KanteB. ElmazB. ElmazV. MuriqiV. MuriqiK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluM. GreenwoodM. Greenwood
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Fenerbahce

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • I. Kartal

Unai Emery has a notable injury list to manage ahead of this fixture. Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, and Brian Madjo are all unavailable, with the absences of Onana and Goretzka particularly felt in central midfield. Emery's projected XI includes Zion Suzuki in goal, a back four of Matty Cash, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Pau Torres, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, with Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, and Boubacar Kamara providing the engine room. Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson are expected to lead the attack.

Fenerbahce head into the match without Jayden Oosterwolde and Mert Muldur, but Ismail Kartal still has a well-stocked squad at his disposal. The projected XI features Ederson in goal, with Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Nathan Ake, and Archie Brown in defence. Matteo Guendouzi and N'Golo Kante anchor the midfield, while Bartug Elmaz, Vedat Muriqi, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Mason Greenwood are expected to provide the attacking threat.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

NFO
L1-2
COV
W1-3
TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
FB

FB - Form

ROM
D1-1
GAZ
D0-0
EYU
W8-0
TUT
W0-2
RIZ
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Aston Villa have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, and before that they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 away from home in the league. Villa have also claimed wins over Sevilla in a friendly and Coventry City in the Carabao Cup during this run, with their only defeat coming 1-2 against Nottingham Forest. Across those five matches, Villa scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Fenerbahce arrive having won three of their last five in all competitions, drawing once and losing once. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 Super Lig win over Rizespor, while their standout performance in the run was an 8-0 demolition of Eyupspor. They drew 1-1 with Roma in the Champions League and have scored 14 goals across those five fixtures, conceding three.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawFenerbahce
1
0
0
Europa League
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
1Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on January 22, 2026, when Aston Villa won 1-0 away at Fenerbahce. That is the only head-to-head fixture recorded between the sides in the provided data, meaning Wednesday's match at Villa Park represents a rare occasion for both clubs to build on a limited but meaningful recent history.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Aston Villa sit ninth while Fenerbahce are placed 20th. Both clubs are in the lower reaches of the table, meaning a win for either side would carry genuine weight as they look to improve their position in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google